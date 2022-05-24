GREENSBORO — The West Carteret girls capped a stellar track and field school year on Friday at the 3A state meet.
After earning a state runner-up finish in the winter, the Patriots took third in the outdoor season
“These girls, from when we started in November with winter track, we knew we were talented, but we didn’t know we had state-level talent,” West coach Troy Smith said. “I can’t say enough about them. They are remarkable. Their work ethic is remarkable. And they’re still young. We only lose four seniors, and the rest are all underclassmen. We should be in a good position to make another run at it over the next couple of years.”
West Henderson took the 52-team meet at North Carolina A&T State University’s Truist Stadium on the Irwin Belk Track with 49 points. Dudley followed with 46, and the Patriots put up 41. North Lincoln was third with 36.5, followed by West Mecklenburg with 28.
The Patriots led the meet with 35 points with three events to go, but West Henderson received a boost when sophomore Emma Hall won the 300-meter hurdles after entering the event as the sixth seed.
“That kind of catapulted them ahead of us,” Smith said. “It was out of reach for us at that point.”
Tyler Collins continued her meteoric track and field rise, repeating as the high jump champion with a 5-foot, 4-inch leap. The sophomore won the winter indoor meet with the same clearance.
“This is really her first year,” Smith said. “She got hurt last year and did not compete in a single meet, so for her first year competing in the high jump, to win indoor and outdoor, that is pretty hard to do.”
Grace Guilford placed second in the 400 meters in 57.98 seconds after entering as the third seed.
“Any other year Grace is the state champion in the 400 meters. but the West Meck girl is a once-in-a-blue-moon talent,” Smith said. “She is really good.”
West Mecklenburg’s Sanu Jallow took the 400 meters in 54.40. The Texas A&M signee earned the state meet MVP after also winning the 200 meters and finishing as runner-up in the 100 meters.
Alyssa Cooley also nabbed a silver medal for the Patriots with a 11-0 clearance in the pole vault.
The 1,600-meter relay team of Kenley Ballou, Courtney Tyndall, Collins and Guilford lost for the first time this school year in two track seasons, taking third in 4:08.54. The quartet won the state title in the winter.
The 800-meter relay team of Kendyll Preston, Sha’niyah Gethers, Ballou and Guilford finished fourth in 1:47.49.
Gethers took sixth in the long jump with a 17-05 leap.
The 3,200-meter relay team of Ryan Germain, Riley Preston, Sara Windsor and Tyndall placed eighth in 10:37.86.
Tyndall claimed ninth in the 800 meters in 2:30.64, followed by Germain in 14th in 2:38.99.
Hubbard Stack, Gethers, Guilford and Preston took 12th in the 400-meter relay in 51.18.
MaryBeth Garrison rounded out the finishers, taking 14th in the triple jump with a 33-02.75 tale of the tape.
------------------
The West boys’ performance was highlighted by a pair of relay teams.
The 400-meter relay squad of Spencer Maxwell, Lamar Teel, Javaris Miller and Jamarion Montford finished fifth in 43.54.
“I was talking to (assistant coach Daniel) Barrow, and he’s been here since 2011, and he said he doesn’t even remember a 4x1 team qualifying for the regional, let alone one that goes and takes fifth place at states after winning the region,” Smith said. “It’s a great story, what they’ve accomplished and the work they’ve put in. I don’t think they knew how good they could be until the second or third meet of the year and a light switch went on.”
The quartet smashed the school record this season in addition to winning conference and regional championships.
The 1,600-meter relay team also placed fifth with Hunter Guthrie, Dylan McBride, Peyton Wheeler and Montford timing in at 3:27.71.
“They set a PR and ran a great race,” Smith said. “Whenever you PR at a state meet, you can’t ask for more than that.”
Wheeler clocked in at 51.35 in the 400 meters to finish ninth, followed by Guthrie in 13th in 52.55.
Colton Ellis took 11th in the pole vault with a 11-0 clearance.
Maxwell ended up 14th in the 200 meters in 23.06.
Andrew Chaanine, Guthrie, Wheeler and McBride took 14th in the 800-meter relay in 1:32.35.
West tied for 28th with eight points in the boys meet.
