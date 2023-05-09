OCEAN — Freshman Kyndall Kitchens scored her first career goal on a Kaygan Forsythe assist in the first half Friday, but it wasn’t enough as the Croatan girls soccer team fell 3-1 to Richlands.
The Wildcats won their second straight game to move to 5-3-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference to control possession of third place. They upped their overall mark to 12-5-3.
Croatan fell to 4-14 overall and 3-6 in the league. The Cougars then closed out their regular season on Monday with a 2-1 loss to West Carteret, finishing 4-15 and 3-7.
Kamrey Watkins continued her outstanding freshman season for the Wildcats with two goals to give her 18 on the year.
Mackenzie Schmitt added the other goal.
Lizzy Ross, Cadence Brown and Schmitt secured assists.
