Carteret County
News-Times
Girls Lacrosse
Player of the Year
Kate Wilson
Croatan High School
Class Sophomore
Goals 51
Assists 10
Groundballs 67
There was no better girls lacrosse player in the county this season than Kate Wilson.
Technically, Croatan fielded the only girls team, but Wilson shined brightest for a program that got to finish its first full season with a 9-3 record and a state playoff berth.
Wilson, a sophomore, slotted 51 goals and added 10 assists. She scored an even four goals per game and shot 70 percent from the field.
She eclipsed the four-goal mark seven times, but her best performance was an eight-goal, one-assist outing in a 17-3 win over D.H. Conley. Her best shooting game came in an 18-6 win over White Oak, where she scored seven goals on eight shots.
It was Wilson’s second straight season leading the Cougars in goals. She scored 17 as a freshman when Croatan only played three games before the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the season.
The sophomore’s scoring helped the Cougars finish second in the Conference 2 behind First Flight. They were knocked out in the first round 19-4 by Wake Forest, but Wilson scored twice in that match.
The Cougars won eight of their first nine games, a stretch during which they outscored opponents 118-55.
