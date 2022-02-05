BAYBORO — The Mariners tried their best, but the hole was too deep to dig out of Friday in their first league loss of the season.
East Carteret shrunk a 19-point deficit in the third quarter to just three at the end of the game in a 77-74 setback to Pamlico.
“The fans got their money’s worth on that one,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “Being down that big to a good team in their house, it is too far to come back from, but I’m proud of them for having a chance to tie it up. It’s nice to know we can come back like that.”
The Mariners (10-5 overall) fell to 5-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference, while the Hurricanes (10-7) stayed perfect in the league at 5-0.
“We knew East Carteret wasn’t going to quit,” Pamlico coach Earl Sadler said. “It was a fun game. They did a great job getting back in it.”
East scored as many points in both the third (30) and fourth quarters (27) as it did in the entire first half (17). After combining for just 49 points in the first half, the teams combined for 102 in the second.
The old rivals, who are back in the same conference again after realignment, went back and forth for a quarter and a half until the Hurricanes, who were a bit bigger, stronger and faster at almost every spot on the floor, ended on a 13-0 run to take a 32-17 lead at the half.
J.D. Gibbs then hit his team’s sixth three-pointer of the game at the 4:08 mark of the third quarter to give Pamlico a 49-30 advantage. The Hurricanes finished the game with seven treys.
“We got outplayed physically, which I expected,” Griffee said. “It’s the difference when you have seniors going up against sophomores. We haven’t played a team that physical. And they shot the ball well.”
Griffee’s squad had struggled to both score – it hit one three-pointer in the first half – and get defensive rebounds up to that point of the night and paid the price on the scoreboard.
“They were able to finish their buckets and we couldn’t, and that was the difference,” he said. “There were times where it wouldn’t fall. It was a packed gym, a hostile environment and rough play. They are huge. We knew that was going to be an issue.”
JaKobi Blackmon proved a difference maker in the second half for Pamlico as the 6-5, 212-pound center put up nine of his 11 points with most of them on rebound putbacks.
“He has grown so much,” Sadler said. “He’s always been big, but his skills have gotten so much better. He’s able to do those turnaround putbacks, and he couldn’t do that two years ago.”
The Mariners finished the third quarter on a 17-8 run with Shamel Baker scoring eight of his game-high 22 points. He had 14 of his team’s 30 points in the frame.
The score stood 57-47 entering the fourth, and East got it down to single digits for the first time since early in the second quarter, but back-to-back buckets from Zymir Best and consecutive buckets from Gibbs quickly put the lead back up to 14 with 4:01 remaining.
Best scored at least three points in every quarter, including nine in the fourth, to lead his side with 19 points. Gibbs scored all 14 of his points in the final frame.
“J.D. took over in the fourth quarter,” Sadler said. “He’s a senior. I told him he needed to score six points for us down the stretch, because he’s so unselfish. I was hoping that would force him to shoot it.”
A Jacob Nelson free throw started a 13-4 run that ended with Nelson hitting a three-pointer from the left corner to make it 73-68 with 1:50 left in the game. Nelson scored at least four points in every quarter to finish with a season-high 18 points with three three-pointers. Cole Jernigan had all five of his points during the run, including a rare three-pointer.
“Jacob can shoot it,” Griffee said. “He shot it well. He has great form and is getting confidence in it. I’ve told Cole to shoot threes. He just needs confidence. He finally did and drilled it.”
Blackmon stopped the momentum with another rebound putback, but Charles Matheka got it back down to five with 45.2 seconds left. Matheka had struggled going into the fourth but exploded for 14 in the final eight minutes and went 8-for-8 from the foul line in the frame.
“Charles got roughed up early by the physicality of the game. He adjusted, got into a rhythm and was good from there,” Griffee said.
East shot 11-for-16 from the foul line in the game with a 9-for-10 effort in the fourth.
Matheka hit two free throws to make it 76-72 with 30.2 seconds left and then hit a layup with 0.8 of a second left to make it 77-74. Griffee called timeout after the layup, but a tick and change went off the clock, leaving precious time remaining.
Pamlico’s free-throw shooting kept the Mariners in the game late as it shot a measly 2-for-7 in the final 1:09. The Hurricanes shot 4-for-10 in the fourth quarter after entering the frame going 14-for-17.
“A win is a win is a win, but we needed to make a few more free throws so it wasn’t so tight,” Sadler said.
Cameren Jones (12 points) and Antonio King (10 points) gave Pamlico five players in double figures.
The teams will meet again in Beaufort in the regular season finale on Thursday, Feb. 7.
“It’s going to be a heck of a battle when they come to East Carteret,” Griffee said. “This will make us better, and we’ll be ready when they visit. I wouldn’t trade my guys for anybody. They worked their tails off. They have so much heart. They don’t quit and are never scared. They battled.”
The Mariners will next host Southside (7-10, 5-1) on Tuesday and then travel to Lejeune (0-15, 0-6) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
East Carteret...................... 7 10 30 27 - 74
Pamlico.............................. 6 26 25 20 - 77
EAST CARTERET (74) – Baker 22, Matheka 21, Nelson 18, Jernigan 5, Gray 4, Bassotto 2, Shelton 2.
PAMLICO (77) – Best 19, Gibbs 14, Jones 12, Blackmon 11, King 10, Ollison 8, Barber 3.
