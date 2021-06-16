OCEAN — Anthony Marello was doing the math in his head last week as the regular season finale wrestling match versus Dixon drew to a close.
With three matches to go, he realized it was going to come down to him.
“I got really stressed out,” the Croatan senior said. “The adrenaline was flowing.”
Marello stepped on the mat with his team facing a 34-31 deficit versus Southwest Onslow and a 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship on the line.
“When the whistle blew, I went all out,” he said. “I must admit it was a little sloppy, but once I gathered myself, got my composure back, I was able to secure the win for the team.”
Marello (14-4) pinned Jeremiah Jones (12-1) in the 152-pound match to give Jones his first loss of the season and Marello’s team a 37-34 win and league title.
He called it the biggest high-pressure match of his career.
“I threw up right after,” he said. “I thought it was something I ate, but I’m pretty sure it was the nerves and stress going into it. It was pretty awesome, though, to get that win. I did enjoy it.”
Croatan needed a good night on the mat and a little luck at Southwest Onslow.
It went into the double dual-match with Southwest and Dixon needing a win over the Stallions and a Bulldogs loss. It got both and ultimately a three-way tie for first place.
The Cougars defeated Southwest to hand the Stallions their only conference loss. Dixon had defeated Croatan 42-31 on June 2, to give the Cougars their lone league loss, and Southwest took a 35-27 win over the Dixon in the nightcap to give the Bulldogs one loss in conference action.
It was the Cougars’ third straight dual team conference title and the program’s 20th overall.
“We have good coaches, good wrestlers, and we put in hard work. That is what gets wins,” Marello said.
A standout student-athlete who sports a 4.5 GPA, he started wrestling in the seventh grade at Broad Creek Middle School. His father and uncle used to wrestle, and it made sense he would too.
“I fell in love with it early,” he said. “I started doing Taekwondo as a kid and realized I liked the combat sports.”
Marello enjoyed success as a sophomore and junior, finishing as the league runner-up each season. He went 37-18 last year and 27-17 in 2019.
He’s failed to qualify for the state tournament each season.
“I almost feel like it’s a bit of an anomaly that I haven’t qualified up to this point, seeing that I think of myself as a competitive wrestler, but things don’t always work out,” Marello said.
Each of the last two seasons came to an end in the 2A east regional consolation third round. He fell 7-5 to North Pitt’s Andrew Mizell in the sudden victory period in 2020.
“It was very disappointing,” Marello said. “I guess I didn’t want it badly enough. That disappointment has driven me through this season. It’s my senior year, and I definitely want to get to states. This year I am determined. Going to states is a big goal of mine.”
Marello was pushing 170 pounds after the holidays and planning on cutting to 160 but went the extra mile and cut to 152.
“I really enjoy after matches – if there is enough time between matches, so we can make weight – we go to a fast-food restaurant and eat a lot of junk,” he said. “Just cheap, fatty, greasy, tasty food.”
Normally the season ends in February, but the pandemic-amended schedule has wrestling still going for a few more weeks.
“It is very weird wrestling in June,” Marello said. “Cutting weight is such a big part of wrestling, and it’s kind of hard to balance that with summer beach time.”
It’s no secret why the most physical sport was placed last in the order of the pandemic-amended schedule. Thankfully for Marello and his teammates, the season has gone on without a hitch.
“Back during quarantine, I just assumed that there wouldn’t be a wrestling season, just based on how things were going,” he said. “And a lot of wrestlers didn’t think there would be a season, and unfortunately, they didn’t prepare and didn’t join the team.”
When Marello’s season does finish, it will bring about an end to a busy high school career. He was also in band, playing guitar, and plays in a jazz trio.
He will attend UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall and plans on majoring in computer science with interest in studying business and Russian.
He hopes to become a software developer.
Here are a few of Marello’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “The Social Network.”
Favorite TV Show: “Arrested Development.”
Favorite Cartoon: “South Park.”
Favorite Band/Artist: The Killers.
Favorite Song: “Read My Mind” by The Killers.
Favorite Book: “The Lord of the Rings” by J.R.R. Tolkien.
Favorite Team: North Carolina Tar Heels wrestling team.
Favorite Athlete: Eliud Kipchoge.
Favorite Vacation: Rome, Italy.
Favorite Hobby: Guitar.
Favorite Subject: Computer science.
Favorite Quote: “Rules are for the obedience of fools and the guidance of wise men.”– Douglas Bader.
Favorite Food: Steak and potatoes.
Favorite Drink: Sprite.
Favorite Restaurant: Saltwater Grill.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Wresting at the Disney Duals.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Gerard Meaney.
Favorite Sport: Wrestling.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Eating fast food with the team after a match.”
Favorite Website/App: YouTube.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: Adam Neely.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jennifer Lawrence, Paul McCartney, Bruce Lee and Henry Ford.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Dakota Gray, Luke Walker, Zach Lindsay, Ryan Lindsay, Nick Gartner and coach Johnathon “Bean” Rigsby.
Items For A Deserted Island: Solar water distiller, waterproof matches, tarp, multi-tool, paracord.
