MOREHEAD CITY — There are now 12 states pushing high school football to early 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Five more were added this week.
On Thursday, Delaware pushed back all of its sports to early next year a day after Hawaii cited a recent spike in COVID-19 cases to place football, cross country, cheerleading and girls volleyball to January.
Delaware condensed the fall sports season to be played in between shortened winter and spring seasons. Fall sports, including football, would start mid-February with games between March 12 and April 21. Winter sports would run from January to mid-February, while the spring sports calendar would begin in April and end in mid-June.
Hawaii didn’t release a calendar for the sports year.
On Tuesday, Colorado and Minnesota joined the list of schools that has shifted football season to the spring that also includes Maryland, Illinois, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Virginia and Washington. The District of Columbia has done the same.
As part of a modified four-season plan, Colorado announced it would push back football, along with field hockey, gymnastics, boys soccer, bowling and volleyball.
Season A includes softball, boys golf, boys tennis and cross country and begins as early as Aug. 10 and concludes by Oct. 17. Season B includes basketball, ice hockey, skiing, spirit, girls swimming and wrestling and runs from Jan. 4 to March 6. Season D includes baseball, girls golf, lacrosse, girls soccer, boys swimming, girls tennis, boys volleyball and track and field and starts April 26 and concludes in late June.
Minnesota approved a plan that will move football and girls volleyball to the spring but leave all other fall sports, including tennis, cross country and swimming and diving, to play as scheduled.
Practices for football and volleyball will be allowed in the fall, but those seasons will take place from mid-March to mid-May. Traditional spring sports will move to a summer schedule that takes place from May to early July. The other fall sports, along with a winter schedule, remains the same, though likely shortened.
Maryland announced Monday that football, along with all its fall and winter sports will be moved to a hybrid two-semester plan starting next year.
The exact plan is still being worked out.
------------------
Illinois joined the ranks July 29 of those playing football next year.
The state announced that all sports will be altered to four shortened seasons (fall, winter, spring and summer) with football beginning in the spring.
Golf, girls tennis, cross country and girls swimming and diving will remain in the fall under the plan.
On July 23, Nevada pushed winter sports to a January start, fall sports to a February start, and spring sports to an April start.
Each season will be six weeks in duration, and playoffs will be at the discretion of the individual regional level. Nevada does not anticipate state championships will be held.
On July 21, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced a plan to completely restructure the 2020-21 sports season, including moving football to March.
Instead of a three-season sports calendar, the state has been reorganized into four with football, girls and boys soccer, and volleyball moving to early March through early May.
Washington will have a fall season but only with non-contact sports such as cross country, slow-pitch softball, girls swimming, golf and tennis.
On Monday, July 20, California squeezed all three of its seasons into a two-season schedule running from January to June with football starting up around the New Year.
Included in the fall season for the state is football, volleyball and cross country, among others. The spring season will include soccer, wrestling, basketball, baseball and softball, among others.
The football section playoffs would end April 10 and regional and state championships April 17.
------------------
New York, Wisconsin, Connecticut, South Carolina, Arizona, New Jersey and Louisiana are planning to have fall football but have pushed those seasons far back.
New York will start Sept. 21, Wisconsin Sept. 23, Connecticut Sept. 24, South Carolina Sept. 25, Arizona Sept. 30, New Jersey Oct. 2, and Louisiana Oct. 8.
Texas’ largest classes (5A, 6A) will start Sept. 24 with the other classes starting Aug. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.