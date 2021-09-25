BEAUFORT — Croatan may be the new kid on the county football block, but it has owned East Carteret in the rivalry.
The Cougars have now won three in a row in the series after a 62-6 victory Friday night. It was the most lopsided game in the 24-year history of the rivalry with a mercy-rule running clock kicking in early in the second half.
“Man, I’ll tell you what, we needed that,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “We needed a win. We had lost two in a row, and we were searching for some stuff this week. We changed some things, and I think we changed them for the good.”
Croatan now leads the series 16-8 and has won the last three by a combined 155-35 score. Oddly enough, the winning team has scored at least 40 points in each of the last six matchups.
Gurley’s squad entered the game coming off two lopsided losses in a 34-14 setback to Northside-Pinetown (4-1), and a 34-7 thrashing by East Duplin (5-1).
“We changed defensively, put some more speed on the field, and I think that showed,” Gurley said. “I’m so proud of our defense for how they responded. You worry when you put something new in. It might take a week or two to get the hang of it, but I thought we played like we had been doing it for three or four weeks.”
Croatan limited the Mariners (1-3) to just 97 yards of offense and only three first downs. The visitors also took advantage of seven turnovers.
Alex Barnes and Luke Reardon each returned interceptions for touchdowns in the second half with Barnes taking his back 40 yards late in the third quarter and Reardon returning his 32 yards early in the fourth. Barnes added a 41-yard touchdown catch and 5-yard touchdown run to his busy night.
The four fumbles were mostly of the unforced variety as East bobbled the ball without contact on numerous occasions.
“We couldn’t hold on to the ball,” East coach B.J. Frazier said. “I don’t think we can beat a Little League team with that many turnovers. You turn it over like that, you aren’t going to win, I don’t care what level of football you’re at.”
The Mariners finally got on the scoreboard with 5:14 to go in the game when Miguel Bassotto ran it in from 10 yards out. Bassotto was the lone offensive threat for his team, running for 35 yards on six carries.
The night started off on the wrong foot for the Mariners as starting lineman Saviyon Johnson injured his knee in warmups, and then the team fumbled on the first play of the game.
“I believe had we not turned the ball over, it would have been a little bit tighter than 62-6,” Frazier said.
East was already without the services of quarterback Adam McIntosh and running back and wide receiver Jacob Nelson. Nelson is out for the year after suffering a shoulder injury last season, and McIntosh, who had 351 total yards and three touchdowns last season in a 44-29 loss to Croatan, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the second game of the season.
“I hate that Adam got hurt,” Gurley said. “He is a heck of a football player. We wish him well and hope he has a great recovery. I know he has a bright future. You always want to play a team when it is at full strength.”
The Cougars scored on seven of their nine offensive possessions, with one ending at halftime and the other coming to an end with a fumble.
They racked up 272 rushing yards on 33 carries. Three runners went over 50 yards, with Brayden Stephens going for 95 on eight carries, Barnes adding 57 on 10, and Caden Barnett contributing 50 on three carries. Quincy Doneghy also had 37 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
“We went back to basics with our offense,” Gurley said. “We didn’t do anything fancy. We just said, ‘Let’s line up and let’s pound the ball, do what we do.’ We tried to keep it simple.”
Stephens had two touchdown runs, going for 2 and 50 yards, and Barnett scored from 1 yard and 47 yards out.
Barnett took over late in the first half after starter Evan King went down with a knee injury. King ran for 33 yards on six carries and added the touchdown pass to Barnes.
“Caden stepped up,” Gurley said. “We split reps in practice to prepare for something like this.”
Croatan also lost offensive lineman Walker Adams to a leg injury late in the first quarter.
“You don’t want that,” Gurley said. “It’s the final nonconference game, and we’re going into conference next week, so you really don’t want that, but that’s football. Guys stepped up and did their jobs.”
Both teams will begin league play this week.
The Cougars will host White Oak (4-1) in the 3A Coastal Conference opener, and the Mariners will travel to Northside-Pinetown for their 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference opener.
Here are results of the game:
Croatan............................................. 14 18 22 8 - 62
East Carteret...................................... 0 0 0 6 - 6
Croatan East Carteret
9 First Downs 3
33-272 Rushes-yards 15-59
1-2-0 Passing 2-4-3
41 Passing yards 38
313 Total yards 97
0-0 Punts-average 2-29.5
2-1 Fumbles-lost 4-4
4-30 Penalties-yards 5-37
87 Return yards 154
Scoring Summary
C – Stephens 2 run (run failed), 8:15, 1st.
C – Doneghy 1 run (King run), 0:24, 1st.
C – Barnes 41 pass from King (pass failed), 9:28, 2nd.
C – Stephens 50 run (run failed), 8:27, 2nd.
C – Barnett 1 run (pass failed), 2:00, 2nd.
C – Barnett 47 run (run failed), 10:55, 3rd.
C – Barnes 5 run (Barnes run), 9:10, 3rd.
C – Barnes 40 interception return (Doneghy run), 2:33, 3rd.
C – Reardon 32 interception return (Barnett run), 9:10, 4th.
EC – Bassotto 10 run (pass failed), 5:14, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Croatan – Stephens 8-95; Barnes 10-57; Barnett 3-50; Doneghy 6-37; King 6-33. East Carteret – Bassotto 6-35; Doans 3-16; Gray 3-12; Shelton 2-0; Bryant 8-(-4).
PASSING: Croatan – King 1-2-1-0-41. East Carteret – Piner 2-3-0-2-38; Eakes 0-1-0-1-0.
RECEIVING: Croatan – Barnes 1-24. East Carteret – Gray 1-38; Bassotto 1-0.
