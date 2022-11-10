OCEAN — The Croatan boys soccer team saw its postseason run come to a halt in the fourth round for the second straight year on Wednesday.
The Cougars fell to Jacksonville 3-2 in a 3A state playoff match defined by heavy winds and big momentum swings between the two halves. The Cardinals led 3-0 at the half before Croatan mounted a rally that fell a goal short.
The No. 4-seeded Cougars finished their season 15-5-2. No. 8 Jacksonville (17-7-2) will move on to play either No. 2 First Flight or No. 6 Carrboro in the eastern regional final on Monday.
With sustained winds blowing at 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 30, the choice of which side to defend first was an important one. Croatan coach Paul Slater took a gamble and gave the visitors the first-half advantage, a decision that only amplified missteps on the field.
“We purposefully wanted the wind in our face in the beginning,” Slater said. “Mistakes did us in, not the wind. The moment of the game, the significance of the situation, there was some pressure there. As it should be. But the wind definitely exacerbated things.”
The Cardinals didn’t waste the opportunity to put their best foot forward, getting two goals from Jack Leary and another from Mathias Navar before the break.
Leary’s first goal came off a penalty kick in the 11th minute. He slotted another goal in the 33rd, and then Navar put away the game-winner with one minute and change left on the clock.
Jacksonville defeated No. 1 seed Williams 2-1 on Monday to reach the fourth round.
“It was a battle,” Jacksonville coach Dave Miller said. “Every time we play Croatan, it’s a battle. They’re well-coached. Tonight, it was about the wind. We got it in the first half, and we were able to grab the momentum.”
Leary had an exceptional night on the pitch, anchoring the Cardinal defense on the backline and coming up on the attack for two of his tied-for-team high 21 goals this season.
“He missed all of last year with an injury,” Miller said. “He actually tore his ACL the first game here last year. He has come back, and he’s really stepped up his leadership role. Very proud of all the guys tonight.”
The Cougars have struggled historically against the Cardinals, going 1-7 against the team over the last decade. Their last win over Jacksonville was 4-2 last fall. This game marked the two programs’ first-ever state playoff match after Croatan moved up from the 2A classification to 3A for the first time last season.
The Cardinals won this year’s regular season matchup on Aug. 23 by a 2-1 score. In the rematch, the Cougars struggled to fight the overwhelming momentum with which the visitors began the game.
“Full credit to them for coming in and getting it done,” Slater said. “Jack Leary up top for them was massive. We weren’t scared of anybody in the east. We felt like we could get a win against anyone. It just didn’t happen tonight.”
Leading 3-0, Jacksonville was able to play conservatively on defense with six in the back. Eleven minutes into the half, though, Croatan flipped the momentum switch with a Danny Metcalf goal.
The score breathed new life into the Cougars, who began peppering the Jacksonville goal but still struggling to find the net. Jack Melton cut the lead to a goal with a score in the 69th minute.
“I had no doubts we’d come out in the second half and fight and score goals,” Slater said. “We just needed one more.”
Fouls were called and cards given out throughout the game as officials kept both teams accountable. The two squads combined for more than 30 fouls, and there were five cards given out, three to Jacksonville and two to Croatan.
The wind and the heavy mist that accompanied it at times wasn’t the only external influence for the match. As expected for a regional semifinal match, the crowd at the high school filled the bleachers and added a crowded line of spectators on the fence line.
The Cardinals traveled with a strong fan base, including a rabid student section that, after seeing the team take a 2-0 lead, chimed in with a churlish rendition of “Happy Birthday” to Metcalf who was celebrating his 18th.
Despite the loss, there is no denying the seniors who departed the pitch for the last time have helped the program to an exceptional run for the last four years.
Since the 2019 season, the Cougars are 65-14-5 (.804) with a 2A state championship in spring 2021, back-to-back 18-win seasons between spring 2021 and fall 2021 and two fourth-round appearances between this year and last.
The program also advanced to the second round of the 2A state playoffs in 2019. All three of the last seasons have included a conference championship, with the spring 2021 title serving as the program’s first.
“Look at the careers they have had,” Slater said. “The state championship run, reaching the fourth round the last two years, they’ve had an incredible run.”
Here are results of the match:
Jacksonville......... 3 0 - 3
Croatan............... 0 2 - 2
Scoring Summary
J – Leary (Penalty), 11th minute.
J – Leary, 33rd minute.
J – Navar, 39th minute.
C – Metcalf, 51st minute.
C – Melton, 69th minute.
