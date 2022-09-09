Good county football games are hard to come by.
If you take a look at the last decade, county matchups are rarely decided by a few scores or less. Since the 2012 season, only two Mullet Bucket scores have been decided by 16 points or less, just two games between West Carteret and Croatan and only three between East Carteret and Croatan.
The more common result is a landslide victory. West has won six of its last eight games with East for the Mullet Bucket by an average score of 31-17. The only close contests were a 21-14 East victory in 2018 and a 19-16 West win in 2016. Last year saw the most one-sided result of the last 10 years with the Patriots winning 33-0.
The Patriots have, excluding wins by forfeit, won seven of their last eight against Croatan, averaging 33-10 wins in those games. The only recent two-score results were a 21-14 Croatan victory in 2015 and a 23-8 win for the Patriots in 2014.
East and Croatan have had the most two-score results in the last 10 years with three total, but the other seven games were wildly disproportionate. Croatan has gone 6-4 against the Mariners, out-scoring them an average 52-12 over the last three years. The closest contests were a 49-44 East victory in 2018, a 27-26 Croatan win in 2015 and a 30-28 Mariner win in 2013.
That’s why last week’s 18-7 Croatan win over East Carteret was a rare treat for fans of both teams. Up until the midway point of the fourth quarter, the game was either team’s to win. A handful of costly mistakes pushed the game to a two-score final, but even an 11-point difference is closer than most county results.
Looking ahead, I can’t help but wonder if the other two county matchups won’t be as equally close and fun for fans to watch.
The 57th annual Mullet Bucket between East and West will take place Friday in Beaufort. Headed into this week, the Patriots were ranked No. 43 in the 3A classification per MaxPreps.com, while East was ranked No. 60 in the 2A. Both teams were 2-1 with tough matchups for this week, West hosting Jacksonville and East hosting White Oak.
It’s too early to compare West and Croatan since they don’t meet until Oct. 28, but right now, the Cougars are ranked No. 56 in the 3A.
There aren’t enough stats in the book to really compare each team, but identities are starting to form. When West plays East, fans will see a run-heavy Mariner offense try to break a big play against a West defense that has allowed 26 points per game. East will try to take advantage of a Patriot offense that has thrown 10 interceptions in three games.
Croatan has a clear-cut identity – it wants to run the ball. It did that successfully against East, but West will have more personnel to withstand the constant flow of 3-, 4- and 5-yard runs that make playing the Cougars so punishing.
This is where a decade of reporting county sports comes into play. Neither team seems to be much better than any of the others. East shocked me when it rolled Swansboro in week one, but then Croatan shocked me with its stifling defense against East last week. I haven’t seen West yet, but the touchdown/turnover stats show a team capable of big mid-game momentum swings in either direction.
It’s not often that county football games are close, and it’s next to never when all three games have the same potential, but that’s what we could be in store for this fall.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
