CEDAR POINT — The Western Carteret Cal Ripken League 12U All-Stars won their district tournament last month with a 3-2 win over Down East in the championship game.
They also defeated Swansboro and New Bern in the tournament.
In the title tilt, Western scored all three of its runs in the first inning on the strength of hits from Marcus Richardson and Jacob Woody.
Woody was also the winning pitcher, going all six innings while allowing three hits and striking out six with only two walks.
Charlie Binkley made a key defensive play when he caught a fly ball in centerfield and then threw to first base before the Down East runner could return, resulting in a double play.
Leading hitters for Western were Richardson (1-3, run), Woody (1-2, 2 RBIs, run), and Logan Carlson (1-1, triple).
