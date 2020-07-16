MOREHEAD CITY — Croatan swimmer Will Barker knew he had reached All-American status in February when he captured his seventh state championship, but he didn’t know it applied to two events.
The rising senior got the unexpected news last week with a call from his coach Mikaela Edge. The pair knew his first-place time of 49.03 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke was one of the fastest 100 backstroke times in the country, but it wasn’t until later that Barker learned his second-place time of 45.56 in the 100-yard freestyle fit the same bill.
“It was really exciting because last year that was kind of my goal,” Barker said. “I didn’t get it, and I was super close. This year, I really wanted to smash it, and I got two times. That was above and beyond my expectations, so it’s pretty exciting.”
Barker has been a heavy contributor for the Cougars in the pool since he was a freshman, winning seven gold medals and finishing on the podium a total of 11 times. To cap off the 2019-2020 season, he joined Colby Loveless Jack McCabe and Matthew McCray to set a new 1A/2A state record in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1 minute, 27.07 seconds. The same group also won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:35.46.
“I went into my junior year with more expectations, and that added the pressure, but the preparation and that mentality helped me a lot,” Barker said.
As a sophomore, he won golds in the 100 freestyle and 200 medley relay. He won two more in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay as a freshman.
Provided the winter season takes place as normal, Barker will be the senior leader for a boys team looking to continue a string of top-five state championship finishes. The team graduated a handful of seniors in the spring, but Barker is confident the rising underclassmen will have a similar impact.
“Definitely going to miss those guys, but I’m looking forward to bringing up some other kids,” he said.
Barker said he’s been swimming for as long as he can remember, starting when he was 6 or 7. By the time he was 9, he earned a top-five finish at a state tournament club meet and realized he might have a special talent. As a high schooler, the 100 backstroke and the 100 freestyle were the two events that Barker gravitated toward.
“As I got older, those two events were the ones that fit me the most,” he said. “They felt the most natural and I was able to fine-tune a few specific areas to get even better.”
Barker was fortunate that swimming takes place in the winter and was over before COVID impacted sports, but his offseason training took a hit when the area pools closed down for the state-mandated quarantine.
“When COVID hit, everything was closed down and no one was swimming,” Barker said. “A few buddies I used to swim with when we were younger did some open water swimming in the sound, just trying to stay ahead of everyone else. Now the pools have opened back up, so I’m starting to get more of a routine going on. I’m training and working out when I can. I want to win more state championships, better my times and get more All-American times.”
Barker is already looking into swimming at the next level, but he’s having to wait while colleges assess the athletics landscape and establish new campus guidelines.
“I’ve been talking to a few difference colleges,” he said. “I had some visits set up for April, but that was when COVID ramped up and they all got canceled. It’s the same for a lot of people, so I know I’m not behind. I’m trying to find new and different ways to connect with those schools, taking virtual tours and stuff. It’s not what I was expecting, but I’m trying to use all the resources I have.”
