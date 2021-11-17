MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret varsity wrestling team may look more like a junior varsity outfit at times this season.
The Patriots have nearly 35 on the roster, and 30 of those are underclassmen.
“This is my 30th year of coaching, and in all of my years, I have not had such a young, inexperienced team,” Kevin Smith said as he enters his eighth year as the West coach.
There are 10 sophomores on the roster and 20 freshmen that Smith calls potentially the best group of ninth-graders he’s ever seen. Unfortunately, a majority of the underclassmen has never wrestled.
“We’re going to probably start nine or 10 first-year wrestlers who are ninth and 10th graders, that is how young we are,” Smith said. “Outside of a few on my team, the rest don’t have one varsity match. There are quite a lot of 0-0 records.”
The return of Saturday individual tournaments following last year’s limited coronavirus pandemic schedule should eventually rectify the lack of experience.
West will participate in its annual Beach Brawl on Saturday, then later in the season take part in the Swiss Bear and Tiger Holiday Classic, as well as the Hard Nor’Easter Duals, Charger Duals, Scorpion Duals and Dan Varner Patriot Duals.
“It will be jampacked,” Smith said. “They will get their eyes opened. It will be a baptism by fire. We have a lot of youth, but I’m going to correct the equation of inexperience because they’re all going to get matches, so we will get that part taken care of. They will still be very young.”
Smith is using the career of Jake Reynolds for inspiration for his freshmen. Reynolds went 6-19 as a freshman, became a state qualifier the next season, and by his senior year, was the 3A state runner-up at 182 pounds.
“Experience is big” he said. “You need to get your feet wet. Regardless of record, you just have to keep going out there and trying to improve. In a few years, hopefully it will pay off. I’m very excited about this freshman group. They are intense and have some grit, which is nice to see. I see it in them, the work ethic, the determination. I think they’ll accept the lifestyle.”
This year’s squad stands in stark contrast to the 2020-2021 outfit, which featured seven seniors, all of whom were four-year wrestlers.
River Carroll won a state title at 170 pounds, and Jacob Bennett was the state runner-up at 138. Of the 10 Patriots who earned all-conference honors, only Hiroki Cruz, Joshua Knipe and Isaac McPherson return.
Most of those seniors helped West go on a fantastic four-year run with three dual-team conference championships, two tournament conference titles, three top-four regional finishes, including the program’s first regional championship in 25 years, and a top-five state finish.
“That was a really good group,” Smith said. “This year is going to be much different than what we’ve had going on for the past few years, but that’s OK. We’re looking for progress, to keep them going in the same direction, and hopefully as many as possible will buy in. Next year, we could be back to that.”
Cruz is the team’s lone four-year wrestler and is ranked fifth in the 3A division at 182 pounds. He returns for his senior year after capturing a league title last season.
Cole Reynolds has returned for his senior season after taking last year off. He went 38-25 in his first two campaigns.
“I believe he has great potential,’ Smith said. “He is working hard and should have a good year.”
Knipe and McPherson also bring back some experience after earning conference runner-up honors as sophomores. Knipe, a state qualifier, went 14-4, and McPherson went 10-9 in the pandemic-shortened schedule.
