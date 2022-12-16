I don’t envy high school athletes.
It takes a special kind of commitment to go to school for seven hours a day and then spend umpteen more hours practicing and playing for athletic teams.
When you and I work hard, we typically get paid for it. What do these kids get but the chance to play the game and get better at it?
Consider the schedule for a varsity boys basketball player on game day. They wake up to the alarm on their cell phone at 6 or 7 a.m. They go to school and then study until the final bell.
Then instead of going home at 3 p.m., they stick around and do a little homework, get in some time in the weight room, maybe leave the school for an hour or so for a team dinner.
They get back to the school around 6 p.m. and wait another two and a half hours until the jayvee girls and boys and varsity girls games have ended. Their game is over by 10 or so, and they’re home by 10:30.
That’s just for a home game.
Factor in a road game to a school an hour away, and at times, those kids are getting home close to midnight. It’s a shower, a few hours sleep and then back at it the next morning.
It’s that schedule I think of when I’m covering a high school varsity boys basketball game that starts at 8:45 or even 9 p.m. It’s that schedule I think of when I wonder to myself, ‘Is this really necessary?’
The truth is, it is and it isn’t. In the past, it was common for jayvee girls games to play at the away site and for the jayvee boys and varsity boys and girls games to play at the home site.
In other districts, the jayvee games play at one site and the varsity games at the other.
It is doable, but for now, it’s not the most feasible option in this county. Resources are scarce and separating the four games at one site into two apiece at two sites creates too many logistical challenges for it to happen.
The first challenge is money. If the jayvee games play at the away gym, then that school will be responsible for paying for its own officials and law enforcement presence. That’s a real issue. When’s the last time you paid to see a jayvee basketball game?
Concessions also play a crucial role in sporting event revenue. When the family of a jayvee player decides to stay and watch a little or a lot of the varsity games, they get hungry and they fix that by spending money on concessions.
Limited venues also plays a role. Basketball teams play two to three games per week. If the varsity and jayvee games play separately, that means the high school’s gym is occupied virtually Monday through Friday. When do the wrestling teams hold their home meets in that case?
The relationship between those two sports is also a concern with travel. If the hoops teams are using the recreational busses to travel virtually every night of the week, when does the wrestling team have a chance to use them for away meets?
These games also require an administrator on hand. Are they expected to show up at the gym Monday through Friday. Also, how about the varsity coaches who also coach jayvee? How would that work if jayvee games are played elsewhere than the varsity games?
There is an officiating shortage right now, but that wouldn’t have much of an impact on separating the four games. There is already one set of officials for the jayvee games and another for the varsity games.
The real shame here is that no one likes the four-game format. No one, not the coaches, the players or the administrators like arriving at school at 7 a.m. and sometimes staying for 15 hours before returning home again.
It's hard on everyone, but it’s worth noting that everyone but the kids are getting paid. I wish there was an alternative for them.
It’s hard enough to be a student-athlete, juggling schoolwork and athletics for months at a time. Starting a game at 8:30 or 9 p.m. is just unfair.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.