MOREHEAD CITY — Two Morehead City fishing tournaments wrapped up Sunday after a weekend threatened by unfavorable weather.
Saturday fishing was nixed for both the Morehead City Open and the 10th annual N.C. Troopers Association Fishing Tournament, but the awards ceremony on Sunday at Big Rock Landing was a cheerful one.
The biggest check handed out went to Xcessive Risk, a $129,000 prize for first place in the Morehead City Open with a 57.24-pound king mackerel reeled in on the first day of fishing. The Emerald Isle-based boat is captained by Athan Parker.
The second-place boat was Reelin and Capt. Marc Pincus with a 50.59-pound catch and Capt. Henry Tillett of Windy Conditions was third with a 45.87-pound fish. Anglers were limited to one weighed fish a day, and only each team’s heaviest catch was considered for the leaderboard.
The team with the two weightiest catches was Windy Conditions with 27.55-pound and 45.87-pound catches for a combined 73.42 pounds.
Anglers were encouraged to participate in both competitions simultaneously, and Hilton Head, S.C.-based Reelin was one of those boats. Capt. Pincus and angler Mike Kaminsky captured the NCTA kingfish tournament with their 50.59-pound catch, good for a prize of $19,000.
The biggest check from the NCTA competition, however, went to Windy Conditions and Capt. Tillett. The boat entered all special prize categories, including the lady angler award won by Wendy Tillett, to win just shy of $40,000 in prizes for third place.
The winner of the tournament’s trout category was Reel Obsession of Cedar Point, captained by Ryan Dolph. The boat won for a three-fish aggregate of 10.56 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.