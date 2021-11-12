OCEAN — Navaya Zales transferred to Croatan about a year ago.
And what has she accomplished in 2021?
Just two conference championships, two regional championships and a state championship in cross country.
That’s all.
“Coming from California, I would never have seen this coming,” she said. “It worked out pretty well. If someone told me I was going to do this, I would have thought they were crazy.”
Zales capped a remarkable cross country career Saturday at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex with a dominating performance. She won the 3A state meet by more than 30 seconds, clocking in at 18 minutes, 12 seconds.
“It was pretty satisfying,” the Croatan senior said. “It was good to see my hard work pay off.”
Zales is the first Croatan cross country runner to win a state title and just the third in county history, joining West Carteret’s Emme Fisher in 2016 and West Carteret’s Blake Dodge in 2011.
The coronavirus pandemic created an odd bit of timing for Zales, forcing a whirlwind of activity in one calendar year.
Normally, cross country season would be over in early November, but the pandemic-amended calendar pushed the 2020 season into the second semester, meaning she was still able to run when she showed up in December.
She also came from a state in California that didn’t have fall sports, meaning she hadn’t used her junior eligibility before joining Croatan.
Called a “Christmas present” by coach Rico Quispe, she passed those “what if” scenarios and swept the conference and regional races and then took third at the 2A state meet. All those meets took place in January.
“I felt pretty good about that (state) finish considering the way I came into the season,” she said. “I wanted to improve on that this year. I wanted to win. I put a lot more effort into this season. My family is more settled, and with it being my senior year, it’s my last year.”
She matched those conference and regional finishes this season at the 3A level after realignment, with the season moved back to the traditional fall.
At the state meet, she went to the front and Northwood’s Caroline Murrell stayed with her for the first half of the race. At the 1.7-mile mark, Zales shifted to another gear and Murrell couldn’t keep up.
“From the start, I always try to get in front, don’t let anybody pass me and keep myself in that first-place position,” Zales said.
She was quite surprised, however, to learn she had won by more than 30 seconds.
“I didn’t realize I was that far ahead until I finished,” she said. “I heard my own shoes and thought the other girl was right behind me the whole time.”
Zales went into the race knowing she would be competing for first after comparing her personal record (17:44) with Murrell’s (17:52).
“I was still expecting a good race” she said. “Everybody performs differently on the course.”
Carrboro’s Hannah Preisser actually made a late move up to second, taking the runner-up spot in 18:43 after passing Murrell, who finished in 18:45.
Anyone who saw the regional times might have thought the state meet would go differently. Zales had the eighth-best time in 3A when combining the East, West, Mideast, and Midwest meets. But that proved to be a case of not showing too much too early.
“I had to save it for the real race,” she said.
Zales’ move to Croatan is the sixth in her young life. Her father was a master sergeant in the Marine Corps. Her first memories of running are with him.
“When I was 2 years old, I would go on PT runs with him,” she said.
She developed a passion for running in middle school and began a love for competing.
“I was a pretty good runner from the start,” she said.
A standout student with a 4.0 GPA, she’s now turning her attention to the next step in her career: college.
“It’s very stressful,” Zales said of the application and recruitment process. “Way more stressful than a state meet. I would love to run in college, just the opportunity and experience would be great.”
N.C. State is her first choice, both for what it can offer athletically and academically.
“Their running program is phenomenal,” she said. “And I’m interested in veterinary science, and they have an amazing large animal hospital there. I would absolutely love to go there.”
Here are a few of Zales’ favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Captain America: The First Avenger.”
Favorite TV Show: “Scrubs.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Kid Cudi.
Favorite Song: “Pursuit of Happiness” by Kid Cudi.
Favorite Book: “Throne of Glass series” by Sarah J. Maas.
Favorite Athlete: Katelyn Tuohy.
Favorite Vacation: Hawaii.
Favorite Hobby: Riding horses.
Favorite Subject: Biology.
Favorite Quote: “Dreams are free. Goals have a cost.” – Usain Bolt.
Favorite Food: Pasta.
Favorite Drink: Apple juice.
Favorite Restaurant: Villa Capri.
Favorite Season: Fall.
Favorite Sports Memory: My first race when I realized running was a new passion.
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Diane.
Favorite Sport: Track and field.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Meditate/visualize my race goal the day before a race.
Favorite Website/App: YouTube Music.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans)
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Ryan Reynolds and Zendaya.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Sean Manning, Matthew Quispe, Tyrese Cone, Colten Rodriguez, Olivia Beck and coach Rico Quispe.
Items For A Deserted Island: shovel, my dog, a tent, bow and arrow, a large water bottle.
