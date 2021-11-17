BEAUFORT — There is reason for optimism with the East Carteret wrestling program this season.
The Mariners feature nearly 20 on the roster after most years hovering around a dozen.
“Hopefully they all stick,” coach Harrison Smith said as he enters his eighth year as the coach. “We’re pretty green, but they’ve been working hard, learning. Their attitudes are very positive. For us, these are exceptional numbers.”
Smith credited returning wrestlers for recruiting their fellow student-athletes.
East traditionally struggles to fill a full lineup of 14 weight classes, often falling three to four short, including last season when it went 8-14 in dual action and took 13th in the state at the 1A state tournament.
This season may be the same despite the increased numbers.
“I’m not sure we’ll get to 14,” Smith said. “Everyone would have to get to their weight, and all probably won’t make it, but we should fill more classes than we usually have. That is pretty exciting in itself.”
And while the Mariners have more numbers, they are down in experience and overall talent after two of the best wrestlers in program history graduated last spring.
Jathan Parker finished third in the state at 170 pounds after taking fourth as a junior. Ronan Carletta was a state qualifier in each of his last two seasons.
Each finished with more than 100 career wins after four years in the program.
“You can’t replace those kinds of wrestlers at most programs, much less at a small 1A school …I guess a small 2A school now,” Smith said. “They don’t just walk through the door.”
Shane Hatfield will try and fill those shoes. He placed third in the state at 138 pounds as a junior and also earned a regional championship.
“Shane is sitting at 99 career wins and hopefully has a great senior year,” Smith said. “He deserves it. He is ranked third in his class. He’ll have his work cut out for him in 2A. It will be tough going from an eight-man bracket in 1A to 16-man bracket in 2A.”
In addition to moving up to 2A after a new formula that took into account more factors than enrollment was used in realignment, East is also in a new conference. The 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference features Pamlico, Lejeune, Southside, Northside-Pinetown, Pender and Heide Trask.
“Northside is in their third year, and Southside is in their second year, so they’re both pretty new,” Smith said. “The more teams in the conference the better. It means fewer long drives for duals.”
Thankfully for East, once the postseason begins, the 2A region will look much different than it has in the past, thanks to realignment.
“Croatan, Dixon, First Flight, Currituck, a whole slew of traditionally good 2A programs went up,” Smith said. “It’s not as daunting as it could have been, but they (the schools in the conference with East) are still bigger schools.”
Four years at the 2A level will require experience and veteran leadership, and Smith is hoping for that in the future from a roster that includes three sophomores and seven freshmen.
“If we can keep the same four or five kids for four years and do that for two classes in a row, then you have 8-10 guys with 3-4 years of experience,” Smith said. “We’d be rolling if we could get that.”
Three sophomores who received mat time in their first years return to the team in Oliver Prygodzinski (7-10), Nery Resendiz-Garcia (5-16) and Luke Cordier (2-9). The seven freshmen could see similar mat time this year with hopes of preparing them for the future.
“Attrition is killing us,” Smith said. “The ones who stay, they do such a good job. Our guys who stick with it for four years usually make it to a state tournament or get to 100 wins.”
The Mariners will begin the season tonight in a quad at White Oak and then participate this weekend in West Carteret’s annual Beach Brawl.
