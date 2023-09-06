Take Part in News-Times Football Pick 'Em Panel Sep 6, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The News-Times Football Pick ‘Em Panel is interactive this year. Hit the link below to participate each week. https://forms.gle/NLKECT3mWHTntxqw8 Give us your hottest takes and safest bets. Don't worry...all picks are anonymous. 