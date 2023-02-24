ROCKY MOUNT — The West Carteret boys basketball team lost 67-62 at Northern Nash on Thursday in the second round of the 3A state playoffs.
The No. 14-seeded Patriots finished their season with an 18-8 overall record. No. 3 Northern Nash (27-2) will move on to face No. 6 Seventy-First (26-2) in the third round on Saturday.
The loss marks the first time West has failed to reach the regional final since the 2019-2020 season. The team reached the postseason after finishing second in the 3A Coastal Conference, snapping a run of four straight league titles.
West outscored Northern Nash 35-31 in the second half, but it was a 20-7 in the second quarter that dug a hole too deep to climb out.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Patriots twice cut the lead to three points. Jaylen Hewitt scored a field goal to make it a 63-60 game, and after the Knights’ Randall King sank two free throws to increase the lead to five, Jaxon Whitaker scored to push it back to three.
West couldn’t take advantage of a foul on Northern Nash, however, and King scored a bucket from the floor to give the game its final score. He finished the game with 18 points. Jamal Townsend led the Knights in scoring with 19 points.
Both teams sank six three-pointers, but Northern Nash got the edge at the foul line in the game, finishing 17-for-21 overall while West went 6-for-9. King scored 11 of his 18 points at the charity stripe. The Knights shot 10-for-11 there in the second quarter and then 5-for-6 in the fourth.
Hewitt was West’s top scorer with 15 points. He also tallied five rebounds and two steals. The sophomore started the season as a rotation player but has since risen to the top of the team’s scoring chart with 12.8 points per game. He averaged 16.8 points over the last 12 games.
Whitaker tallied 14 points and four blocks, Adam Cummings had 10 points and six assists, and Dylan McBride finished with nine points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret......................... 20 7 14 21 - 62
Northern Nash...................... 16 20 13 18 - 67
WEST CARTERET (62) – Hewitt 15, Whitaker 14, Cummings 10, McBride 9, Collins 6, Jones 4, Stack 4.
NORTHERN NASH (67) – Townsend 19, King 18, Page 10, Hayman 8, Atkins 5, Malloy 5, Ferguson 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.