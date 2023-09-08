MOREHEAD CITY — After dominating Richlands and East Carteret, the West Carteret girls tennis team are 2-0 to start the season.
The Patriots begin 1-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference with the victory over Richlands on Tuesday.
With outstanding performances, the Patriots crushed Richlands 9-0 while only surrendering six points in singles. No. 2 Sasha Baker, No. 5 Abigail Kellis and No. 6 Allison Davis each recorded a shutout victory.
West had a bit tougher time against East on Wednesday in a 7-2 win.
In the doubles matches, however, West found little trouble against the Mariners with all three teams prevailing 8-0.
The Patriots' starting six players, Claire Germain, Baker, Ansley Jones, Fletcher Worrell, Kellis and Davis, all participated in doubles matches.
Cate Wolf took the lone singles win for East, defeating Germain 8-4.
The Mariners’ No. 2 doubles team of Jemma Campbell-Godfrey and Kayla Foster defeated Kate McCoury and Worrell, 8-6.
In their two doubles matches, Germain and Baker, and Kellis and Davis overcame their rivals while only conceding a combined six points.
Here are results of the matches:
West Carteret 7, East Carteret 2
Singles
No. 1: Cate Wolf (EC) def. Claire Germain (WC), 6-0, 6-4.
No. 2: Sasha Baker (WC) def. Jemma Campbell-Godfrey (EC), 6-2,6-0.
No. 3: Fletcher Worrell (WC) def. Kayla Foster (EC), 7-5,7-6.
No. 4: Abigail Kellis (WC) def. Andie Migliore (EC), 6-1,6-4.
No. 5: Allison Davis (WC) def. Annie Beierwaltes (EC), 6-3,6-3.
No. 6: Kate McCoury (WC) def. Lillian Piner (EC), 6-4,6-3.
Doubles
No. 1: Claire Germain/ Sasha Baker (WC) def. Cate Wolf/Andie Migliore (EC), 8-4.
No. 2: Jemma Campbell-Godfrey/Kayla Foster (EC) def. Kate McCoury/Fletcher Worrell (WC), 8-6.
No. 3: Abigail Kellis/Allison Davis (WC) def. Annie Bei-erwaltes/Lillian Piner (EC), 8-2.
------------------
West Carteret 9, Richlands 0
Singles
No. 1: Claire Germain (WC) def. Olivia Lopez (R), 6-0,6-2.
No. 2: Sasha Baker (WC) def. Madilyn Haskett (R), 6-0,6-0.
No. 3: Ansley Jones (WC) def. Paeton Brown (R), 6-3,6-0.
No. 4: Fletcher Worrell (WC) def. Cami Teel (R), 6-0,6-1.
No. 5: Abigail Kellis (WC) def. Isabella Gonzalez (R), 6-0,6-0.
No. 6: Allison Davis (WC) def. Giselle Hans (R), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Claire Germain/Sasha Baker (WC) def. Madilyn Haskett/Paeton Brown (R), 8-0.
No. 2: Ansley Jones/Fletcher Worrell (WC) def. Olivia Lopez/Cami Teel (R), 8-0.
No. 3: Abigail Kellis/Allison Davis (WC) def. Isabella Gonza-lez/Giselle Hans (R), 8-0.
