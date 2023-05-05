OCEAN — The Croatan girls lacrosse team made easy work of North Brunswick in the first round of the 1A/2A/3A state playoffs Thursday with an 18-1 victory.
The No. 1 seeded Cougars (15-2) have won four straight games by double figures, with the win over the Scorpions (1-16) counting as their 10th total of the season.
Head coach Nick Moore noted that, despite the lopsided wins, the team is “dialed in.”
“I think they’re playing some of the best lacrosse they’ve played all season,” he said. “They’re running the right plays, they’re communicating and they’re sharing the ball.”
With the win, the Cougars are slated to face No. 8 Swansboro in the second round. That game will be played either on Monday or Tuesday. If the school’s boys lacrosse team wins on Friday this week, one of the two teams will need to play on Monday and the other on Tuesday.
If Croatan defeats Swansboro (6-7) – a team it has already defeated 14-2 on March 17 and 14-4 on March 29 – it will face either No. 4 Union Pines (12-4) or No. 5 First Flight (8-4).
Expectations are high for the Cougars as they go forward into the second round for the first time as a program.
“The girls have set their own expectations, and they’re high,” Moore said. “They run pre-game warmups on their own and carry themselves as self-sufficient, highly-motivated competitors who are here to win.”
In the first round, the Cougars’ dominance was on full display early in the game with three goals in the first minute. By the five-minute mark, they led 5-0. The 10-goal mercy rule resulted in a running clock at roughly the 12-minute mark.
“We wanted to come and maintain full intensity,” Moore said. “There are no second chances, so we have to approach every game like we want to keep moving forward, because we do.”
The Cougars spread the ball around with nine different scorers, led by Lauren Hayden with two goals and eight assists, Crystina Canady with five goals and Kate Wilson with three goals and two assists.
Graci Pickler and Olivia Caulder slotted two goals apiece, while Audrey Kirkwood, Samantha Hall, Maddie Sutton and Mary Edna Kilpatrick scored one each.
Moore was able to empty the bench in the game and give his roster a chance to see substantial playoff time. The only player who didn’t get a break was goalie Devan Maready, who typically only plays the first half of games while backup Sophia Adkins plays the second, but Adkins missed the game due to a scheduling conflict.
“They’re all so supportive of each other,” Moore said. “So even when we put our substitutes in, everyone is cheering for each other. And our subs have been playing awesome, too. We have a really deep, consistent squad.”
North Brunswick got its lone goal from Mila Alexander at the seven-minute mark of the first half.
The Cougars took a whopping 32 shots on goal, tallied 22 groundballs and finished with 15 draw controls, led by seven from Sutton. Wilson had four draw controls and a team-high five groundballs.
In the net, Maready finished with eight saves to help the junior eclipse 400-mark in career saves.
