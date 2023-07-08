BEAUFORT — Visitors to the N.C. Maritime Museum got a peek into the past of a popular coastal sport Thursday with a presentation titled “The History of Surfing in North Carolina.”
The event, part of the museum’s Maritime Heritage Series, featured a historical rundown of the water sport’s roots when people of this county and other parts of the state learned of its existence and the timeline of its evolution from exotic oddity to local pastime.
“You might wonder what a maritime museum has to do with surfing,” Education Curator Benjamin Wunderly said, “but maritime means of or relating to the sea or the coast, and you don’t get much more related to the sea or the coast than surfing.”
The event required extensive research on the part of the museum, including conversations with surfing aficionados from this county – Bob Freeman, Carl Heverly, Tommy Morrow, Lisa Pelletier Harman and Bobby Webb – as well as state surfing historians Peter Fritzler of UNC Wilmington and Joseph “Skipper” Funderburg of Wilmington.
Wunderly explained the role this state’s coast played in the development of the activity, lesser known than that of New Jersey, Virginia Beach or Florida, but still crucial.
The deep-dive started with the first depiction of surfing in a painting from Capt. James Cook’s anchorage at Karakooa Bay in Hawaii in the late 18th century and worked backward, exploring articles and photos from historical newspaper archives, magazines and other published materials.
The exploration of the sport from the state’s perspective turned up articles as far back as an 1876 entry from the North Carolinian of Elizabeth City titled, “North Carolinians learn about surfing.”
The event drew a line between Burke H. Bridgers of Wilmington’s endeavor to construct and shape boards from the wood of his father’s lumber mill in 1909 to the mention of surfing as one of three “sports on Labor Day” activity in the Wilmington Morning Star.
Surfing was mentioned as one of the beach activities available to visitors of resorts and hotels in Morehead City and Beaufort as far back as 1909 and, in the 1950s, there was regular photo evidence of surfing as an activity in Morehead City, known then as the “Summer Capital of the South.”
By the 1960s, it was a full-blown industry, portrayed in films and promoted in popular magazines across the country. Beach locals were loading up their Jeeps with surfboards of different sizes and in 1964, Ben Horton and Morrow opened up the Atlantic Beach Surf Shop in Atlantic Beach. The following year, Bertram “Bert” Pearson of Lenoir County opened two surf shops on Bogue Banks.
Surfing enthusiasts from the state like Lank Lancaster and Harold Petty started their own home-based surfboard manufacturing company, East Coast Surfboards, ordering foam planks from California and coating them in fiberglass themselves.
Locally, photos of surfers began popping up. One such photo, titled “Between the Piers in AB,” portrayed Bob Freeman in shorts and a tank top riding a wave between the Sportsman’s Pier and the Oceanana Pier in Atlantic Beach.
Surf clubs started forming, and with them, surfing contests. One of the earliest took place in Kitty Hawk. Buxton hosted the U.S. Surfing Championships in 1974, 1978 and 1982.
According to a N.C. Maritime publication, “Surfing NC: A Timeline of the History of the Sport of Surfing in North Carolina,” the inaugural North Carolina Invitational Tournament was held at Atlantic Beach in June of 1967 and, in 1973, Mickey Marsh of Atlantic Beach became the first state surfer to win an event at the East Coast Surfing Championships in Virginia Beach.
Perhaps the most accomplished surfer from the county, Wade “Buddy” Pelletier of Atlantic Beach was the first surfer from the state to win the Men’s Pro Division of the East Coast Surfing Championships.
His memory was preserved for 20 years after his death with an annual Memorial Longboard Classic held each year in Atlantic Beach until the event came to an end in 2021.
Surfing has certainly etched its way into the American fabric as a permanent pastime. A 2007 article in the New York Times estimated that nearly two million people in the country labeled themselves as active surfers. The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo included surfing for the first time ever.
For a more in-depth look at the history of the sport in North Carolina, check out the video of the presentation on the N.C. Maritime Museum’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.