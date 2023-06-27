For nearly a century, since the first ocean fishing pier was built at Kure Beach in 1923, fishing piers have provided an important recreational beach access and vital economic engine to out coastal communities.
By 1980, the number of ocean fishing piers peaked at 36, each jutting nearly 1,000 feet into the ocean and covering nearly 300 miles of North Carolina coastline. By 1996, there were 32 public fishing piers, and between the wrecking ball and the indiscretions of Mother Nature, by 2001 only 25 remained viable. Today there are about 20 fishable piers remaining in operation from the northern most at Kitty Hawk to the most southern, Sunset Pier, just east of Calabash. In all, we have about three miles of ocean fishing piers. Since my relocation to North Carolina in 1992, when Bogue Banks alone had seven piers, today as I write this report, only Oceanana Pier and Bogue Inlet Pier remain along the 26 miles of the barrier island. Remember Hurricanes Bertha and Fran (1996) and Dennis and Floyd (1999)?
Although their numbers have diminished, the popularity of fishing piers remains strong. Fishing piers are egalitarian. They welcome the common Joe or high-end angler, the elderly and the young, the gregarious and recluses, the skilled and the novice. Even those without a North Carolina Fishing License are accommodated by the blanket licenses held by all the fishing piers. For a listing of the current operating piers, go to www.fishing-nc.com/nc-fishing-piers.php.
Why the continued popularity? Ocean pier fishing is different from any other type of fishing. Why? Well, you're way up here and the fish are waaaay down there, and in between, there is 20 feel of mostly entirely entirely nothing but air ... and sometimes sea gulls! On the other hand, it gives you, the fisherman, the choice of fishing from as close to the beach as you safely dare, up to maybe 1,000 feet from the shore, so you can choose what fish YOU want to catch, from small panfish like spots and sea mullet in the surf to the bigs like king mackerel and tarpon in the rare air at the far end of the pier.
Let’s take a walk out on the pier and find some fish. Although there are no lines of demarcation, no Mason-Dixon Line, I like to conceptually divide the pier into zones for the purpose of targeting specific fish species. What are those zones? Who lives there? How do you catch them?
Next week, I will detail what I call the “Pier Zones” from the swash along the surf line to “kingland” out where the sidewalk ends.
As far as the season goes, we are now up to 81 degrees in the surf which is usual for mid-July, and lately the surf has been rough and muddy and weedy.
The amberjacks are still infesting AR-330, especially over wrecks like the Indra and the Tug. There are other wrecks there, including the memorial to Jim Francesconi, longtime coordinator of out AR program who loved AR-330 reef. If you boat over the structure there, the AJs will come to the surface so you can sight-cast to them with live baits or artificials. Fish in a barrel with a great pull! There have also been false albies at AR-330 recently.
Speaking of cool fish in close, how about mahi hitting dead trolling baits at … guess where … Keypost Rocks. We see them in close in the summer, even rarely at Bogue Inlet Pier, but June is pretty early in the season for them to show. There are also mahi and kings inside of 10 miles of the beach. Inside of 10 miles often means around Southeast Bottoms. There are also other big fish in close, cobia at AR-315. It’s been a very good cobia season so far. Nearshore jigging for sea bass also going well. And I noted the old drum fishery heating up in the Neuse/Pamlico, and now that’s ditto for the New River as well.
In the surf, there are red and black slot drums around Fort Macon, blues and Spanish early in the morning and sea mullet in the Atlantic Beach surf. Sand fleas are showing these days and have been thick along the Indian Beach surf. Recent reports also have highlighted good catches of 12- to 15-inch sea mullet in the Emerald Isle surf a bit east of Emerald Isle’s Eastern Ocean Access. My guess is they are at the Eastern Ocean Access too. But the whereabouts of reds in the Bogue Banks surf in any place not named Fort Macon remains a mystery and annoyance. Have they remained inside?
Now for the ocean fishing piers – again, iffy weather, not many fishing on the piers, muddy water, and it’s been somewhat of a slow week on all the local piers:
Oceanana Pier reports a slower week for Spanish and blues with the dirty water, while on the bottom, a few pigfish and flounder.
Bogue Inlet Pier, again slow all week, especially bottom fishing, some sea mullet day and night and pompano. Spanish getting bigger, and the sharks are all over the king rigs. So far this season, they have landed seven kings to 40 pounds, and over the weekend, a catch-and-release 80-pound (estimated) tarpon.
Seaview Pier reports two kings some Spanish, blues and pompano. Sea mullet and croakers are best at night. There are lots of baits in the water, and hopefully hungry fish will find them soon.
Surf City Pier reports two kings last Thursday and a 35-pounder earlier in the week, along with sharks and a tarpon hookup. They also report some summer-size spots, gray trout and a 3-pound black drum.
Jolly Roger Pier – not much going on in the muddy water except for sharks at the king rigs and sea mullet at night.
