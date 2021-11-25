VANCEBORO — The Croatan wrestling team evened its record Tuesday with a 66-18 victory over West Craven.
The Cougars had dropped their opener in a tight 46-33 defeat at New Bern.
They throttled the Eagles in a pin-fest with the teams combining for 11 pins in 14 matches.
Croatan captured 11 wins, including nine by pin and two via forfeit. West Craven had three wins by pin.
Gavin Cohen (113 pounds), Colton Leiske (126), Cody Raymond (152), Drake Egan (160), Garrett Cortese (170), Blake McCabe (182), Landon Gray (195), AJ Pile (220) and Tomas Aguero (285) each gained victories by pin.
The Cougars will next take part in New Bern’s Swiss Bear Classic on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 66, West Craven 18
106 – Cameron Sanchez (C) win by forfeit.
113 – Gavin Cohen (C) pin Jamison Wesley (WC).
120 – Drake Egan (C) win by forfeit.
126 – Colton Leiske (C) pin Tristan Lockwood (WC).
132 – Walker Bell (WC) pin Joshua Cerino-Vautista (C).
138 – Gerald Johnson (WC) pin Noah Guerl (C).
145 – Brady Stevenson (WC) pin Joe Nance (C).
152 – Cody Raymond (C) pin Jacob Williams (NB).
160 – Drake Egan (C) pin Landon Inabnitt (WC).
170 – Garrett Cortese (C) pin Lathon Morris (WC).
182 – Blake McCabe (C) pin Nicola Oneto (WC).
195 – Landon Gray (C) pin Tristian Johnson (WC).
220 – AJ Pile (C) pin Dominick Oneto (WC).
285 – Tomas Aguero (C) pin Jeremy Wesley (WC).
