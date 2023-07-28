The Down East Middle School softball team wins the Crystal Coast Athletic Conference championship. Members of the team are, left to right, front row: Abigail Casey, Murphy Styron, Allison Thomas, Emmie Gillikin, Ashley Mintz, Lillian Van Dyke; back row: Selena Herrera, Madison Smith, Lydia Chadwick, Alex Parrish, Katie Goodwin, Amilya Lewis and Mali Peck. (Contributed photo)