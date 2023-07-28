Video
- Channel Marker landowner buys material from AB dredging project, uses it to raise level of property
- Beach parking in southern Maine reaching new levels of absurdity
- State issues advisory about swimming in Morehead City soundside public, continues another one
- Drug bust near Morehead City Police Department leads to arrest of local man
- North Carolina housekeeper steals $39k from employer
- Missing county man found unharmed in Greenville
- North Carolina troopers are using AI to catch texting truckers
- Unresponsive 30-year-old man pulled from ocean in North Myrtle Beach
- Early morning home invasion under investigation
- Man steals truck from dealership at gunpoint; hits police K9 during multi-agency chase in North Carolina
- Researchers say rising sea level poses urgent threat to Down East communities (17)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: False hope (13)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Please pay attention (12)
- EDITORIAL: ‘Bidenomics’: A slogan undercut by reality (12)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Proud of America or not? (11)
- Commentary: Decorum, and laughing at the facts of gender care (10)
- EDITORIAL: Supreme Court’s rulings will force accountability in higher education (10)
- EDITORIAL: Education delayed is education denied (9)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Give Kennedy a close look (9)
- EDITORIAL: Katherine Davis Park, an oasis ‘till it’s gone (8)
- Residents urged to avoid swimming at two sites in Carteret County (6)
- EDITORIAL: Cooper fights charter schools with “wrongheaded” attacks (5)
- Students to pay for lunches, breakfasts for the 2023-24 school year; some households can qualify for free or reduced-price meals (5)
- Crowded races in towns with hot-button issues highlight ballots for Nov. 7 municipal elections (5)
- State issues advisory about swimming in Morehead City soundside public, continues another one (5)
- County board OKs resolution to apply for state grant to dredge creek in Peletier (4)
- Commentary: CCRW plans to monitor large farm operations (4)
- Coastal Carolina Riverwatch nabs top plastics research scientist to speak at N.C. Marine Debris Symposium (4)
- North Carolina medical marijuana bill likely dead for this year, House speaker says (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Leave the highways to the state (3)
- Channel Marker landowner buys material from AB dredging project, uses it to raise level of property (3)
- Cape Carteret commissioner says park improvements committee receiving good input from residents (3)
- Attorney General and Gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein to tour Pine Knoll Shores' environmental projects (3)
- Filing begins today for municipal elections in Carteret County (2)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Eisenhower's parting thoughts (2)
- In 370 days, Supreme Court conservatives dash decades of abortion and affirmative action precedents (2)
- Commissioners select plan: Funding is short, but more might be available (2)
- Kentucky State trooper pleads guilty to lying under oath (2)
- Carteret County Humane Society inundated with cats, kittens; offers voucher program to help spay, neuter (2)
- Fisheries committee denies hunt club’s petition for administrative hearing on South River shellfish lease (2)
- After Supreme Court decision, university to offer free tuition to some in-state students (2)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What’s REALLY going on in Emerald Isle? (2)
- Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor's staff prodded colleges and libraries to buy her books (2)
- AB planning board sets meeting to review, get comment on amendments related to causeway plan (2)
- Longtime Morehead City and Atlantic Beach Manager David Walker runs for Morehead City Council (2)
- Beach parking in southern Maine reaching new levels of absurdity (2)
- FBI charges now-husband of 'Pink Beret' Jan. 6 rioter who was turned in by her ex (2)
- Trump's South Carolina rally attracted crowd in range of 50,000 to 55,000, police chief estimates (2)
- Commentary: Oppenheimer message delivered decades later (2)
- Commentary: President gets advice, unsolicited, from D.G. (2)
- Lee Street culvert replacement project still stalled as state investigates loss of marsh grass (2)
- Emerald Isle police standoff at Islander Hotel & Resort resolved after two hours (2)
- North Carolina troopers are using AI to catch texting truckers (2)
- PKS board delays action on pedestrian safety measures for Mimosa Boulevard (2)
- Navy, Marine Corps continues sampling wells near and around Bogue (2)
- BofA hit with $250 million in fines and customer refunds for 'double-dipping' fees, fake accounts (1)
- Biden's son Hunter heads to a Delaware court where he's expected to plead guilty to tax crimes (1)
- US soldier facing military disciplinary actions flees to North Korea while touring a border village (1)
- Harassment of TV meteorologists reflects broader anti-science, anti-media trends (1)
- Supply drive underway for county animal shelter (1)
- Fireworks and festivities (1)
- Bogue officials receive update on municipal elections (1)
- US citizenship test changes are coming, raising concerns for those with low English skills (1)
- Swimming advisory for bacteria posted in Taylor Creek (1)
- Legislature overrides veto of bill cutting wetland regulation (2)
- Judge vacates desertion conviction for former US soldier captured in Afghanistan (1)
- Atlantic Beach officials talk to owner about redevelopment of Atlantic Station shopping center (1)
- Man responsible for green dye in Wrightsville Beach waterway says Coast Guard is to blame (1)
- Commissioners approve plan (1)
- The Supreme Court rejects Biden's plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt (1)
- Cedar Island Mullet Fishing Tourney becomes major fundraiser (1)
- Investigators visit North Carolina amusement park after closing ride because of crack (1)
- Program offers recovery, hope to formerly incarcerated (1)
- Fire marshal urges safety during Fourth of July fireworks celebrations (1)
- Nesting Loggerhead Sea Turtle struck by vehicle in the Outer Banks (1)
- Crack in North Carolina roller coaster may have formed 6-10 days before closure, commissioner says (1)
- Senate GOP leader McConnell briefly leaves news conference after freezing up mid-sentence (1)
- Dick Sheridan, former N.C. State football coach, dies at 81 (1)
- For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record (1)
- North Carolina cancels incentives deal with Allstate for not attracting enough jobs in Charlotte (1)
- 9 people, including 2 kids, are shot and wounded in the nation's capital as violence mars July 4 (1)
- Richard Evans, 85; service Aug. 5 (1)
- Lee Avenue reclosed as culvert work begins again (1)
- EDITORIAL: County’s municipal races will influence its future (1)
- Emerald Isle had numerous ocean rescue calls over holiday weekend, rest of Bogue Banks didn’t (1)
- With state budget talks extending, North Carolina Democrats criticize GOP for delay (1)
- Ocean currents vital for distributing heat could collapse by midcentury, study says (1)
- One year old, US climate law is already turbocharging clean energy technology (1)
- Beaufort board declines Ann Street easement amendment (1)
- Robinson has raised $2.2M this year for North Carolina governor's race, but still trails Stein (1)
- Western North Carolina tribe to vote on broader legalization of adult use of marijuana (1)
- EDITORIAL: Municipal races are prepared, now it’s time for the voters (1)
