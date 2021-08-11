CEDAR ISLAND — If the Sarah James Fulcher Redfish Tournament gets any bigger, Cedar Island might not be able to hold it.
The family-friendly, philanthropic catch-and-release event, held to honor the memory of Fulcher, who died in 2017 at age 9, has grown by leaps and bounds in its first three years, and the fourth looks no different.
“Every year, the community gets more and more involved … and my mind was blown the first year,” tournament organizer Hunter Parks said. “We’ve been able to do some really cool stuff and raise some significant funds.”
The event at the Cedar Island Resort will take place this weekend with live music and activities on Friday, and a pig pickin,’ silent auction, live music, kid’s activities and the tournament on Saturday.
The weather forecast looks good both days, which stands in stark contrast to last year’s torrential rains and lightning.
“We couldn’t have had worse conditions,” Parks said. “It was raining sideways. It was bad.”
Fishermen can register for the tournament on Saturday before it starts at 6 p.m. It ends at 10 p.m.
Numbers are looking up days ahead.
“We’ve already gotten more than 300 people signed up,” Parks said. “A week ago, we had 266 signed up, and last year at the same time, we had 57, so we have way more. Our preregistration numbers are almost bigger than last year’s total numbers, and most people don’t sign up ahead of time. They sign up the day of.”
Last year’s event had 391 anglers, over 95 boats and $32,000 in prize money. The purse went up $13,000 from the previous year withs 50 more anglers and 47 more boats.
Parks reported that tournament organizers are hoping for even bigger increases this year.
“We’ve done some research, and the world record for a redfish tournament payout is $60,000, so we’re hoping to beat that,” he said. “We’ll see.”
The Ramsey Family Calcutta Prize provides most of the purse. Last year, its prize was $26,300. The entry fee is $100 for the Calcutta.
“It might be pretty big this year, quite a bit bigger than last year,” Parks said.
A captains’ meeting for all anglers will be held at the main tent at Cedar Island Resort at 4 p.m. on Saturday. All anglers must come to get an official tournament measuring tape and fish ID token.
Tickets for food donations will be $5 per person.
The event acts as the flagship fundraiser for Another Perspective, a nonprofit organization used to raise funds for community-level projects that are inclusive, needed and promote recreation in the outdoors.
Another Perspective was launched in 2017 to honor the memory of Sara James Fulcher, the daughter of James and Brooke Fulcher. Sarah James died in 2017 at age 9 from semilobar holoprosencephaly, an abnormality of brain development in which the frontal lobes don't properly divide into right and left hemispheres.
Monies raised by the tournament have helped build handicap-accessible, inclusive playsets at Eastern Park in Smyrna, the Davis Volunteer Fire Department, and the Cedar Island Volunteer Fire Department. The playsets, named in Sarah James’ honor, allow handicapped children to play alongside other children.
There will be plenty of live music for all tastes at the fourth annual tournament. Nationally established bands such as Whiskey Wolves of the West, Cordovas, and Erik Deutsch & The Brooklyn Allstars featuring Victoria Reed headline the event.
Other bands include PB&J featuring Greg Davis and Jonah Citty, Thorn, and Dizzy Izzy and the Dirty D.
Music starts at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and runs past midnight, and starts at noon on Saturday and runs past midnight on the main and side stages.
For more information, visit the event website at aperspective.org.
