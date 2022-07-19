Not only can no team in the Coastal Plain League match the Morehead City Marlins, no one can match them in the state either.
The Marlins have been smoking, putting up an outstanding 30-9 record.
The Burlington Sock Puppets of the Appalachian League have come the closest to the Fish’s .769 winning percentage, going 29-11 to put up a .725 winning percentage.
The Gastonia Honey Hunters are 44-21 in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball for a .677 winning percentage. The High Point Rockers are 39-27.
The Hickory Crawdads are 47-40 in the South Atlantic League.
The Greensboro Grasshoppers are 36-49, the Winston-Salem Dash are 43-44, and the Asheville Tourists are 36-49.
The Durham Bulls are 48-42 in the International League, while the Charlotte Knights are 33-57.
The Down East Wood Ducks are 45-41 in the Carolina League.
The Carolina Mudcats are 43-44, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers are 39-48, and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers are 37-48.
