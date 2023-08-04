BERMUDA — The Builder’s Choice earned some redemption in the Bermuda Triple Crown.
Two years after falling just shy of a victory, the 64-foot Jarrett Bay Hull #59 captured the triumph in the 19th annual event.
“It was good to go over there and get that one under our belt,” Capt. Brent Gaskill said.
The crew released 16 blue marlin and five white marlin for a total of 8,500 points during the three-tournament series.
They were awarded champion trophies, VanMark Jewelry championship rings, a lavish prize package, the first-place check for $49,500 and an invitation to the Costa Offshore World Championship.
The New Bern-based boat finished second in the Bermuda Billfish Blast in early July to Plain Simple. The two boats each ended up catching eight blues and three whites, but the Plain Simple won on time.
Builder’s Choice then took ninth in the Bermuda Big Game Classic in the middle of July. Morehead City-based boat Wolverine, captained by Rocky Hardison, landed in first place, releasing six blue marlin and one white marlin during the three days of fishing to earn a cash purse of $105,525.
After the first two rounds, Plane Simple was in first place with 6,600 points, while Builder’s Choice in second with 6,000 points and Wolverine moved into third with 4,700 points.
Builder’s Choice grabbed fourth in the Sea Horse Anglers Club Bermuda Billfish Tournament in late July to secure the Bermuda Triple Crown. Wolverine took eighth in the third leg, and Plain Simple was 15th.
Builder’s Choice became the second straight eastern North Carolina boat to win the event, following Morehead City-based Sea Striker, another Jarrett Bay vessel, owned by Adrian Holler and captained by Pete Zook.
It would have been three straight victories for ENC boats, but Pescador, based out of the U.S. Virgin Islands, eked out a win in the 2021 event. Pescador and Builder’s Choice each had 3,500 points, but Pescador took the win on time after releasing its last fish before Builder’s Choice did.
“They caught theirs an hour or so before us,” Gaskill said. “We needed one more fish and we could have won it. And we had some fish we pulled off, but that happens. We came close. That was kind of a heartbreaker.”
Despite the loss, Builder’s Choice had a successful run in 2021, taking second in the N.C. Billfish Series and Swansboro Rotary Bluewater Memorial Day Tournament and winning the Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tourney.
This year’s Bermuda Triple Crown saw a fleet of 42 boats catch 337 billfish during nine total fishing days throughout the series, including 266 blue marlin and 71 white marlin.
Like most who have fished the series, Gaskill raved about the prestigious event that takes 30 hours over 635 miles to reach by boat.
“That is probably my favorite place to go,” he said. “Everybody that is fishing over there works together. It’s a really pretty place. It’s really clean, the people are really nice. We go to the Dominican Republic and Great Abaco, but this is the best place we go. It’s the No. 1 spot for me.”
In addition to the beauty, big fish can be found off those waters.
Sea Striker boated a 126-inch blue marlin in the Bermuda Triple Crown this year and showed sportsmanship by disqualifying the fish due to a tournament rule violation, occurring when the rod was passed between anglers.
Rules require all fish to be weighed, and it tipped the scales at 876 pounds.
“You might see 10 that are 100 pounds, but the next one might be 1,200 pounds,” Gaskill said. “There are some big fish, and you’ll likely see some when you’re over there.”
According to Grander Watch, there have been 19 blue marlin weighing more than 1,000 pounds put on the scales in Bermuda in modern times.
The winner of the worldwide Blue Marlin World Cup has come from its storied waters eight times since 1985. Only Kona has more winners at nine and usually with a much larger fleet fishing there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.