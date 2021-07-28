MOREHEAD CITY — It’s been said there’s no crying in baseball, but that wasn’t the case Friday night at Big Rock Stadium.
More than a few people shed tears as the Morehead City Marlins helped present Iraq war veteran Andrew Anthony with an all-terrain trackchair on the field in the third inning.
Someone in the crowd yelled “get it Devil Dog” as Anthony was transferred with help from his motorized wheelchair, and after sitting in the new chair, the former sergeant gave out a hearty “Oo-rah!”
“This was something our family and myself were honored to have a chance to do,” Marlins owner Buddy Bengel said. “He served our country with honor and respect. We feel that this is a great opportunity for us to give back to him.”
The Independence Fund provided the chair for Anthony, in partnership with the Marlins, and Bakers Kitchen and Beer Army Gastropub, which are owned by the Bengel family.
The group founded in 2007 empowers the nation’s catastrophically wounded, injured or ill veterans to overcome physical, mental and emotional wounds incurred in the line of duty.
Anthony served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California.
He did two tours of duty in Iraq, serving one as a machine gunner and the second as an ammo tech.
In 2007, he was medically separated from the Marine Corps after he was injured during duty and now resides in Newport with his two children and his wife Shannon, who is also his full-time caregiver. He is an incomplete quadriplegic and is currently recovering from his 10th surgery.
“This means a lot,” Anthony said. “It means I’ll be getting back out with my family and be able to go everywhere. I’m extremely grateful and blessed that somebody has done this.”
Anthony said he looked forward to joining his family on hiking trails, at the beach and going hunting and fishing.
“This really opens up a huge world for us,” Shannon said. “All the things we used to do that we aren’t able to anymore. It’s simple things people take for granted. Our front yard is sand, so he can’t go out there, and so to be able to get around and to be able to participate now is big.”
The Independence Fund is dedicated to improving the lives of both veterans and their families through its mobility, caregiver, adaptive sports, advocacy and family programs, The Independence Fund strives to bridge the gap of unmet needs for veterans and their caregivers.
“This has been a great partnership with the Independence Fund,” Bengel said. “Their CEO Sarah (Verardo) and I have become great friends. I called her and told her I wanted this to be for a veteran in eastern North Carolina. I’m glad we were able to find one and really help change his life and his family’s life.”
Bengel took the project on in honor of his grandfather Ben DeFonce, who served in the Korean War.
“I love what the Independence Fund does, and when we had an opportunity to do something, I felt it was our duty to do that,” Bengel said. “And we are proud to do it in honor of my grandfather.”
DeFonce was headed to the University of Miami to play football after high school, but two weeks after his arrival, he enlisted.
Following boot camp at Parris Island, S.C., he was stationed at Camp Pendleton and then sent to the front lines of Korea with the 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines.
He fought valiantly at Heartbreak Ridge where he was critically wounded trying to give help and support to fellow soldiers. DeFonce was injured numerous times and received two Purple Hearts.
Now at the age of 90, he acts as the Veterans Services Officer in Harrison, N.Y, where he directs Memorial and Veterans Day parades, and provides advice and support to fellow veterans.
“This is wonderful, it is really wonderful,” DeFonce said. “It just goes to show you that people still respect our veterans, who have done so much for our country. I talk to kids in schools and tell them to never forget what veterans have done for you.”
DeFonce and Anthony each threw out first pitches, as did Republican U.S. Congressmen Ted Budd (13th District) and Greg Murphy (3rd District).
Murphy presented Anthony with a certificate of special recognition from the United States Congress in recognition of his outstanding commitment in service of a great nation. Murphy said there was also an extension of remarks read into the congressional record, in recognition of Anthony’s valor and sacrifice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.