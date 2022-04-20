BEAUFORT — It’s easy to find yourself engrossed listening to Summer Nelsen tell the story about hitting a two-run home run in the top of the 15th inning to propel her team to a 2-0 victory over Richlands in the Piggly Wiggly Softball Tournament.
But all of a sudden, you find yourself more interested in the origin of the back injury she was struggling with at the time.
“It’s a funny story,” the East Carteret senior said.
A few years ago, Nelsen was feeding sheep and chickens during morning chores on her small family farm and not paying a lot of attention to her surroundings.
“We had a male sheep – a ram – and rams butt a lot, at everything,” she said. “He rammed into the side of me full force and knocks me into the gate on the other side. I was angry at him. I got up yelling at him. I was hurting for about two months.”
Nelsen, a transfer from Rosewood, reported she usually doesn’t suffer any repercussions from the farm injury, but once in a while it rears its ugly head.
A 13-inning performance on the mound was just the thing to aggravate it.
“In the 13th inning, my back started hurting really bad,” said Nelsen, a standout student with a 3.6 GPA who has earned a softball scholarship to Erskine College.
She went 13 shutout innings, striking out 14 and walking two while giving up eight hits. She struck out at least two batters in nine of the innings while throwing 147 pitches and limiting opposing batters to a .182 average.
“The main thing I remember is being tired,” she said. “It hit me when it hit the 13th-inning mark, and I was like,’ Holy crap, I just pitched two games straight.’ It was hurting really bad, and I didn’t want to push it and be out for the rest of the season. And I have a lot of trust in our other pitcher. I knew if I had to come out, she would do well.”
Anna Gillikin took over for Nelsen on the mound in the 14th. She gave up a one-out triple in the 15th but then induced a flyout and struck out the final batter of the game.
“When I pitched as a freshman, which was my last real season, I was the only pitcher,” Nelsen said. “I’m so lucky to have another amazing pitcher. I know games when I’m not pitching, I’m still very confident we will win.”
As phenomenal as their pitching performances were, it didn’t match that of their counterpart.
Richlands freshman hurler Mackenzie Goin struck out 30 and walked just two in 15 innings. Her 30 strikeouts are tied for seventh in state history for extra-inning games. Ashe County’s Kayla Richardson struck out 40 in a 26-inning game in 2005, but that game was continued over three days.
Goin threw 200 pitches in one night and held East batters to only four hits and a .082 average.
“She did amazing,” Nelsen said. “I heard she was a freshman too. She was one of the best pitchers I’ve ever seen. She pitched a wonderful game. Thirty strikeouts is insane.”
East batters had gone 3-for-45 (.067) when Nelsen stepped to the plate in the top of the 15th with the score tied 0-0 and Ashlyn Guthrie standing on first base after a leadoff walk.
“My back was hurting, and walking up there, I honestly was debating with myself, ‘Am I going to be able to stand up here,’ because my back hurt so bad,” she said.
She caught a break on the second pitch when she popped up into foul territory and the ball fell into and out of the catcher’s mitt.
“I got insanely lucky,” she said. “It literally went in her glove and rolls out.”
The next pitch saw her blast it over the centerfield fence to give her squad a 2-0 advantage.
“I was just hoping to get on so they could pull me out,” she said. “I hit it, and I didn’t even feel it. I hit such a line drive. I thought it was going to hit the fence, and that was a 235 (foot) fence too. It was crazy. I didn’t feel it at all.”
A combination of pain, exhaustion and excitement had her hyperventilating as she returned to the dugout.
“That is the all-time highlight of my career,” she said. “Yeah, for sure. It definitely is.”
And yet, she still had to wait three more outs for the game to end.
“That last inning, I was like, ‘Oh my god, no, please let it end,’” she said. “You’re like, ‘We’ve come so far, I don’t want to get this far just to lose.’ You think that this is either going to be the best night ever or the worst night ever.”
The Mariners won the tournament title the next night with another gritty performance, beating East Duplin 5-4 in the championship game, and Nelsen was named tournament MVP.
“I think if the Richlands game had been a normal game, we would have been a lot more nervous going into the East Duplin game,” Nelsen said. “But learning how much we could push ourselves, I think we were a lot more confident, not only for that game, but games we will be playing in the future.”
Here are a few of Nelsen’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “A League Of Their Own.”
Favorite TV Show: “Monk.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Kung Fu Panda.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Lovejoy.
Favorite Song: “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel.
Favorite Book: “One Of Us Is Lying” by Karen M. McManus.
Favorite Team: Florida Gators.
Favorite Athlete: Bailey Hemphill.
Favorite Vacation: Prince Edward Island, Canada.
Favorite Hobby: Clay sculpting.
Favorite Subject: Art.
Favorite Quote: “If you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” – Dolly Parton.
Favorite Food: Mac and cheese.
Favorite Drink: Lemonade.
Favorite Restaurant: Brasserie 823.
Favorite Season: Autumn.
Favorite Sports Memory: “When my friends came to my game with homemade signs to cheer me on.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Michael Reinhardt.
Favorite Sport: Softball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Yoga and developing mental clarity.
Favorite Website/App: Netflix.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Markiplier.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Molly Ringwald, Wilbur Soot, Kim Seokjin, Jessica Fletcher and Amelia Earhart.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Alisha Tosto, Ghita Basurto, Ashley Popp, Samantha Lewis, Anna Gillikin and coach Doug Garner.
Items For A Deserted Island: Book, wood, fresh water, nonperishable food, flint and steel.
