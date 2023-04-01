MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret softball team has managed six or less hits in eight games this season.
One of those games took place Friday as the Patriots totaled four hits and fell 5-2 to Dixon to lose for the fourth time in five games.
“I think I forgot how to coach,” West coach John Barnes said. “I’m not doing a very good job coaching this team right now. I have to figure it out. If the players aren’t reacting to what you’re trying to teach them, obviously, there is a problem somewhere.”
West, which is vying for its seventh straight league title, fell to 0-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference and 4-7 overall.
The Bulldogs captured their third straight win to move to 2-0 in the league and 6-4 overall.
The teams entered the game with contrasting hitting stats.
Dixon featured six batters hitting over .470 while West had only two hitting over .200 among the 10 batters on the team with at least 12 at-bats. The Patriots came into the game hitting .220 with 43 runs while Dixon was batting .388 with 90 runs.
“We’re not hitting the ball right now,” Barnes said. “We have to find ways to score runs somehow. Defensively, we’re pretty good this year, and our pitching is solid. We have to go back to the drawing board. I can promise you one thing, we’re not going to quit. We’re going to keep grinding until we figure it out.”
Hydee Kugler hit a triple and Makenzie Burroughs knocked a double.
Burroughs entered the contest hitting .419 with nine extra-base hits and 11 stolen bases while Kugler was batting .371 with eight extra-base hits.
Caitlin Dumarce and Ella Grace Rodriguez also had a hit apiece.
Dumarce pitched well enough to pick up the win, striking out 14 and walking just one in 6 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits.
Abree Young pitched the other 1/3 inning.
Four teams in the Coastal Conference are in the top 20 of the MaxPreps 3A East rankings with Richlands (11-2, 2-0 league) at No. 1, Swansboro (10-1, 1-1 league) at No. 5, West at No. 16 and Dixon at No. 20.
“It’s tough,” Barnes said. “The good thing is hopefully everybody will beat everybody. We’re still in it.”
The Patriots will play three county games in three days next week, hosting Croatan (2-4, 1-1 league) on Tuesday and East Carteret (7-6) on Wednesday before traveling to Croatan on Thursday.
