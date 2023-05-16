OCEAN — The West Carteret girls spring track and field team finished second at the 3A east regional championship meet on Saturday.
The Patriots placed second behind Croatan a year after beating the Cougars for a regional title. This spring, the difference between the two teams was a mere 26 points with West tallying 83.
The Patriots won three regional titles in the running events. Grace Guilford captured a 400-meter championship with a time of 56.86 seconds. Her finish was a whopping four-plus seconds faster than the field. She also placed second in the 200-meter dash with a 26.03 clocking.
The Patriots’ other running championships came in the 3,200-meter relay, where Isabella Mennella, Riley Preston, Kenley Ballou and Ryan Germain teamed up to win in 9 minutes, 56.66 seconds, and the 1,600-meter relay, where Tyler Collins, Germain, Ballou and Guilford teamed up to win in 4:01.89.
The 800-meter relay team placed ninth in 1:50.48, while the 400-meter relay team in 10th with a 52.65 clocking.
Two Patriots reached the podium of the 800 meters. Ballou placed second in 2:23.18, and Germain was third with a time of 2:24.76.
In the 1,600-meter run, Marlena Marson finished ninth with a time of 6:04.50, and in the 300-meter hurdles, Molly Scott Cottrell placed eighth in 50.74 while Hubbard Stack placed 10th in 52.23.
Collins captured the team’s fourth regional title and only championship in field events. She won the high jump event with a height of 5 feet, 6 inches, two inches higher than the next finisher.
Ashlyn Lewis placed third in the shot put with a toss of 34-9.5. She was also fourth in the discus with a 107-9 throw. Alexandra Vazquez placed ninth in the same event with an 86-9 measurement.
In the long jump, Mary Beth Garrison placed fifth with a 15-10 leap. She reached the podium of the triple jump with a 34-1 measurement that was good for third place. Molly Scott Cottrell placed seventh in the same event with a 32-9 leap.
Two Patriots competed in the pole vault, with Anna Johnson and Chloe Lewis both clearing 8-0 to finish fifth and sixth, respectively.
------------
The boys team placed seventh overall at the regional meet while tallying 34 points with a single event championship.
Colton Ellis won that, capturing a pole vault title with a height of 12-6 that was half a foot taller than the next competitor.
Jaxon Whitaker placed second in the triple jump with a 43-4.5 leap, and in the long jump, Jasiah Jones finished second with a 21-8 leap. Jones also placed fourth in the high jump with a height of 6-0.
The boys team’s 800-meter relay team placed sixth with a 1:32.71 clocking. The 400-meter team finished in seventh in 44.24, and the 1,600-meter team placed ninth in 3:38.05.
Chance McCubbin was the fifth-place runner in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:56.29, and Jake Knight’s time of 10:11.11 in the 3,200 meters was good for fifth. Matthew Coker placed eighth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.75.
