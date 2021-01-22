NEW BERN — The shorthanded East Carteret swim teams each took third in a three-team meet with Richlands and Lejeune.
Richlands won the girls meet with 85 points, followed by Lejeune with 60 and East 19.
Lejeune took the boys meet with 114 points, followed by Richlands with 53 and East 24.
Ellie Fulcher set two school records in the girls meet, winning the 50-yard freestyle in 24.93 seconds and the 100-yard freestyle in 57.70.
Teammate Kathryn Barnes placed second in the 50 free in 33.00.
Trace Fernandez captured two victories in the boys meet, taking the 100-yard freestyle in 1:00.14 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:23.14.
Teammate Chris Samojedny finished second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:24.67.
