NEW BERN — The Croatan girls lacrosse team’s win streak stretched to five games Wednesday with a 7-6 road victory over New Bern.
The Cougars, after playing just four games and going 1-4 last season before COVID-19 shut sports down, are 6-1 overall and 4-1 in Conference 2, good enough for second place behind First Flight (3-0). The conference title may come down to those two teams, as the only other program with a winning record is Jacksonville (3-2).
Croatan lost the first matchup with First Flight 17-6. There is currently not a second matchup scheduled.
Croatan held a 5-3 lead at halftime against New Bern (3-3), hanging on to the advantage with two goals in the second half.
Kate Wilson bagged her sixth hat trick of the season with three goals. She’s averaging five per game as the team’s leading scorer with 33 goals total.
Olivia Caulder scored two goals, Kelsey McCormick a goal and two assists, Reagan Kemppainen one goal and one assist and Lauren Hayden an assist.
Goalie Devan Maready finished with 19 saves in the net. The freshman has 77 on the season with a save rate of 61 percent.
Croatan will be at home on Wednesday facing Northside-Jacksonville (0-2).
