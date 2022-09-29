CARTERET COUNTY — It will be Monday Night Football for all three county high school football teams after games scheduled tonight were postponed because of the approach Tropical Storm Ian, which had been a Category 4 hurricane.
Initially, games involving Dixon at West Carteret, White Oak at Croatan and Northside-Pinetown at East Carteret were moved from Friday to Thursday (tonight), but a second postponement became necessary. Not only are all three contests conference openers for county teams, it’s homecoming for Croatan and East Carteret.
West (3-2 overall) will be heavily favored against Dixon (0-5), while Croatan (2-3) should have a tougher time of it against White Oak (3-1), as will East likely have against Northside-Pinetown (3-2).
