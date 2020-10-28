So, “I'm still mad as hell, and I'm not going to take it anymore” … Every once and a while, when I get ticked off and feel like I can’t take it any longer, I vent and shout out my “Bogus Rants.”
We have all been there: unnecessary trash, someone ignoring current regulations or just that someone who annoyed you while fishing the beach when all you wanted was to have a peaceful day fishing, a little sun, wafting breezes and even maybe catch a fish or two.
Here is week two of my “Bogus Rants.”
My top rant, and I bet many of you too. is TRASH! We are especially being overrun with trash, mainly plastics, with beverage bottles and fishing line topping the list, followed by bait and food wrappers, those 6-pack beverage can yokes … the list goes on. These foul the water, endanger fish, birds, sea turtles, dolphins and other wildlife and continue to break down and accumulate finally as micro plastics.
It has been estimated that mono-fishing line may have a lifetime of hundreds of years, braided line maybe even longer. Recent estimates indicate that around 13,000,000 tons of plastics end up in our ocean annually. Yikes! While fishing, we deal with discarded trash on the beaches, along our creeks at boat ramps and even on our fishing piers which indeed have an abundance of trash cans and recycling bins for beverage containers, and yes, containers for properly disposing of discarded fishing line. But ¬¬I guess this is not convenient for some of us. Speaking of cleaning up, how about cleaning up after your dogs and horses. And by the way, most horses are bigger than most dogs. Yes, that makes me “mad as hell.”
Here are a couple of minor rants: We all like to boast our fishy catches on social media. Please add some info like how, when and where. By where, I don’t mean GPS coordinates, just a zip code would be sufficient.
Along similar lines, there are those, especially when vehicles are allowed on the beach, who like to patrol the beach, and if they see a fish caught, will stop and pounce on the successful angler. I really don’t need to know the brand of your breath mints. Please give others space and find your own fish. There really is plenty of space on the water or the beach for anglers, surfers, swimmers sun worshipers and the rest enjoying our beachy resources.
“Teach Your Children Well” … remember the classic Crosby, Stills, Nash song? Remember, your children learn from you, especially what you do, so teach them ethical fishing from the start by practicing ethical fishing yourself. I have seen dads give their kids illegal flounders to run back to the beach house. Teach them the regulations and follow them, and really, you don’t have to mistreat so-called “trash” fish. They are part of the food chain as well. And if you see egregious violations, keep the N.C. Division of Marine Fishers phone number on your speed dial (1-800-682-2632).
I could go on, but I won’t. Time to let my blood pressure normalize, and I’m sure you all have many more to add to my list too.
So be kind, drive the beach safely, catch fish and enjoy our lovely fall beaches.
Fishing, especially along the surf zone, has been spotty at best.
This is at least in part to our unusually warm water temperatures, which have been holding in the mid-70s. That’s great for surfers and swimmers but a hindrance to the normal fall fish migratory patterns.
Although there are backwater trout out there, especially in the Neuse and New rivers, where are the fall trout at the Cape Lookout Jetty, the Radio Island and Shackleford jetties, the Highway 24 creeks and The Haystacks? How about Browns and Bear inlets fall trout runs?
We know that the trout stock has good numbers, but their fall patterns have apparently been stunted, and water temperatures probably have had a major effect. There are plenty of gray trout out there – at the Cape Lookout Jetty, the Morehead City Turning Basin, AR 315 and Beaufort Inlet – but with a creel limit of one, you get the point!
This fall has produced good catches of false albacore, blues and Spanish mackerel from Lookout to the beaches, but like everything, you had to be there when the fish are there or you just wonder … where are the fish?
Lately, the hot albie season has cooled a bit, but there are still Spanish, blues and even king mackerels in the mix. Recently, AR 315 was a hot spot, but tomorrow, who knows? One usually reliable area, especially this time of year, is the pretty water east of the Cape Lookout Shoals.
By the way, there are some ladyfish in the mix too. Usually if the bait is there, so are the feeding fish, but usually can also mean not sometimes.
Last week, Bogue Inlet was so full of silversides, you could walk across without getting wet, but all that was there were a few yearling blues and baby Spanish, which was very disappointing and frustrating.
Just as I write this report, I am getting some better reports of Bogue Banks surf fishing, at least for bottom fish with catches of spots, pompano, sea mullet and some bottom feeding blues too.
By the way, I’m looking for trout and drum and did not find either at a couple of my favorite Pine Knoll Shores locations, the old Iron Steamer Pier and Knollwood.
Speaking of spots, the year is showing some catches but not in big numbers. Last week, the Emerald Isle spot yachts were queued up east of the Emerald Isle bridge down by the dogleg in the Intracoastal Waterway.
Speaking of bottom fishing, I did note the lack of specks at the Lookout Jetty, but if you bottom fish there, you can hook up with exiting sheepshead and black drum.
Now for the ocean fishing piers: Pier fishing has had a pretty good fall variety, including spots, kings, albies, but STILL no one reporting speckled trout in any numbers this week.
Oceanana Pier reports false albacore, pompano and blues.
Bogue Inlet Pier reports Spanish, ladyfish, blues, albies, small pompano, a few spots and nice, fat, ling-busting sheepshead on sand fleas caught on the far pilings. Over the weekend, the sea mullet bite was hot at night, with big fish being caught in the dark.
Seaview Pier reports a very good week with several kings, Spanish and blues, mullets, croakers and many over-slot reds at night.
Surf City Pier reports good Spanish catches, blues, kings all last week and some spots.
Jolly Roger Pier reports Spanish, big blues, several kings, and at night, croakers, mullets and spots.
