MOREHEAD CITY — The 11th annual N.C. Troopers Association King Mackerel Tournament will take place Friday through Sunday.
The charity event benefits the N.C. Troopers Association (NCTA) Caisson Unit.
The Caisson Unit is an “at-need” service provided by the association, and the N.C. State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).
The NCSHP provides sworn and trained personnel to participate in carrying out the responsibilities of performing the funeral missions. The NCTA maintains the horses and equipment.
The Caisson Unit made its debut at the State Highway Patrol training academy for the law enforcement officers memorial service in 2007.
The mission of the N.C. State Highway Patrol Caisson Unit is to serve North Carolina and its bordering states of Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia during a time of loss of fallen emergency personnel, North Carolina governor, and other incumbent members of this state.
The Caisson Unit is not state-funded and relies on donations from groups, businesses and events like the fishing tournament to keep it in operation.
Funds raised through the fishing tournament support the Caisson Unit’s needs: care for the horses, including feed, hay, and vet care, maintenance and purchase of equipment, tack, and the barn, costs related to team training and team travel for missions.
Registration for the king mackerel and trout tournament will take place at Jaycee Park on the Morehead City waterfront from 3 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
A dinner, captains’ meeting and raffle drawings will take place at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday and Sunday, the trout weigh-ins at Big Rock Landing will occur from 1 to 3 p.m., while the king mackerel weigh-ins will occur from 3 to 5 p.m.
The awards ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, contact Tournament Director Al Morris at 252-269-1346, or by email at teammorris2000@gmail.com, or check the tournament website 1042.fish.com. The tournament also has a Facebook page titled “North Carolina Troopers Association Fishing Tournament.”
