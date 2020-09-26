The dog days of summer are long behind us, meaning the weather for exercising outside is just right.
Each week, I’m going to break down the ins and outs of eight county hiking trails, each with their own distinct identities and hiker appeal. So far, I’ve covered Patsy Pond Nature Trail of the Croatan National Forest in Newport and the Elliott Coues Nature Trail at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach.
This week, I’ll cover the Tideland National Recreation Trail in Cedar Point.
The other trails are: Hoop Pole Creek Nature Trail in Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle Woods Trail, N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores Trails, both the southern and northern halves of the Neusiok Trail running from Newport to Harlowe and the Boathouse Creek Walking Trails in Cedar Point.
The Tideland Trail is an easy, pleasant loop that starts and finishes at the parking lot adjacent to the Cedar Point Campground. The trail itself is fairly wide and even, made up of tamped-down gravel and dirt and well-maintained. The walkway is free of roots and impressively bump-free, meaning this is one of the very few handicap-accessible trails in the county.
The trail is made up of two loops, but really, they form one large 1.4-mile loop with a connecting bridge between them. There are lots of downed trees at the outset before a fork in the route forces hikers to choose left or right. The best part of the hike is the salt marsh views from the bridges, which are primarily situated to the left, so make your choice accordingly.
You can smell the marsh almost immediately, which can be nostalgic or off-putting, depending on your view. The charm of the trail is the seas of long marsh grass and the countless fiddler crabs that scuttle across the path right in front of your feet.
To the right, a shaded wooded section carries walkers and runners along the White Oak River, where you’ll also see a comically out-of-place bench painted bright blue, yellow and red. Seriously, this thing looks like it belongs in a McDonald’s kids play area in 1998.
The wooded section transitions into a series of bridges that take hikers over the tideland marsh. At high tide, fish leap out of the water en route to the ocean, and at low tide, scores of fiddler crabs toil in the salty mud. It’s not uncommon to see egrets hunt for food or hear the chorus of cicadas buzzing as you trek the trail.
Despite the long drive through a wooded section to the trailhead, you can still hear the rumblings of the highway mixed with barking dogs and lawn mowers while on the trail. It’s not always audible but enough to remind you of how close you are to town.
When the weather turns cooler, sunlight becomes a commodity, and this trail delivers just that. The wooded section is still open to sunlight, and the marsh section is wide open. The breeze off the river is refreshing and provides a solid buffer against bugs, and there are plenty of benches along the route to stop and enjoy the surroundings.
The trail is one of the most wheelchair-accessible in town. It is also appropriate for children of all ages, and dogs are allowed provided they are leashed. I will note there was an abundance of dog poop with no baggie stations easily visible. Oh, and watch out for the poison ivy because it is prevalent.
But whether for a 30-minute run, a 45-minute walk or an hour excursion with the family, this trail checks a lot of boxes.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
