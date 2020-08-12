ATLANTIC BEACH — There were plenty who missed out on the best conditions of the season Thursday in the fifth Beach Run.
Forty-one participants showed up to enjoy temperatures in the mid-80s thanks to overcast skies.
The number of runners and walkers in the Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department event remained the same for the second set of races after there were 57 in the third set of races and 70 showed up for the opening races of the series. The second run was cancelled due to inclement weather.
The races this season look nothing like those that came before in the longtime annual family fun event.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, CCPR has made changes to address the unique safety concerns, including staggered starts to ensure social distancing.
As participants arrive, they begin. There is no waiting for group starts.
There were 22 participants in the 5K, 14 in the 1-mile and five in the 10K in the fifth set of races.
Eric Rowe won the male 1-mile for the third straight race, finishing in 7 minutes, 24 seconds. Cameron Nilson took second in 7:59 to claim a top-three spot for the third time this season, and Camden Ivester placed in the top three for the second race in a row, crossing the line in 9:24.
Emma Styron and Elizabeth Lewis switched places in the female 1-mile from the previous race with Styron winning this time in 9:24, followed by Lewis in 10:12. Raegan Belokur captured third to earn a top-three spot for the fourth straight race in 11:06.
Jeremiah Belokur was also in the top three for the fourth race in a row in the male 5K thanks to a 20:00 tale of the timer. Christopher Wood took the runner-up spot in 21:02, followed by David Garrison in 22:07.
Christine Giampa finished in the top three in the female 5K for the second straight race, toeing the line first in 31:53. Sallie Nifong placed second in 32:45, followed by Marcela Barrios in 36:31.
Ethan Sommers continued to control the male 10K, taking his third consecutive win by soaring to a time of 39:51. Josh Winks was the runner-up for the third race in a row, clocking in at 46:06. Allen Lee took third in 45:23.
There were no participants in the female 10K for the second straight race.
The final run of the season, which will be followed by the awards ceremony, will take place on Thursday, Aug. 20.
Registrations are electronic. There are no paper registrations. Early registration will be held on the website prior to race day at ccpr.recdesk.com for $7. Participants may also register on race day at runsignup.com for $9.
To begin the race, participants are asked to drive through the usual location: the parking lot at The Circle bathhouse in Atlantic Beach, to pick up a race bib from a staff member, anytime between 5:15-6:15 p.m.
Participants are asked to put on the race bib and head down to the beach to start. In order to maximize social distancing, CCPR will stagger start times according to a participant’s time of arrival. There will be no waiting period. The race will begin when participants arrive at the starting line.
Race times are conducted by Greenville’s Run the East Event Timing and Management, so runners are encouraged to wear shoes due to the use of electronic timing devices.
To be eligible for awards, runners must participate in at least four of five races, all of which must be the same distance. Awards will be presented to the top three performers in each age bracket, male and female.
While the races can be competitive, no running experience is needed, and all ages and skill levels are welcome.
Here are results of the fifth set of races:
2020 Beach Run Series
(Fifth set of races)
1-mile run
Female
Overall: 1, Emma Styron, 9:24; 2, Elizabeth Lewis, 10:12; 3, Raegan Belokur, 11:06.
8-and-under: 1, Raegan. Belokur, 11:06; 2, S. Tyrell, 15:58; 3, Jayne Bailey Turner, 16:00.
9-10: 1, T. Medina-Bex, 13:56.
11-12: 1, Emma Styron, 9:24.
13-15: None.
16-19: None.
20-29: 1, Elizabeth Lewis, 10:12.
30-39: 1, Dawn Bex, 13:55.
40-49: 1, Monica Nilson, 17:33.
50-59: 1, Barbie Smith, 19:28.
60-69: 1, Beverly Haggard, 19:28.
70-and-over: 1, Louise Smith, 25:41.
Male
Overall: 1, Eric Rowe, 7:29; 2, Cameron Nilson, 7:59; 3, Camden Ivester, 9:24.
8-and-under: None.
9-10: 1, Luke Wise, 9:44; 2, Rylan Nilson, 12:11.
11-12: 1, Cameron Nilson, 7:59.
13-15: 1, Camden Ivester, 9:24.
16-19: None.
20-29: 1, Brad Smithson, 20:46.
30-39: None.
40-49: 1, Eric Rowe, 7:29.
50-59: 1, Larry Stover, 15:49; 2, John Smith, 24:29.
60-69: 1, Jim Haggard, 14:20; 2, Wayne Bumgarner, 20:50.
70-and-over: 1, Allen Calloway, 15:00.
5K
Female
Overall: 1, Christine Giampa, 31:53; 2, Sallie Nifong, 32:45; 3, Marcela Barrios, 36:31.
8-and-under: None.
9-10: None.
11-12: None.
13-15: None.
16-19: None.
20-29: 1, Lauren Beil, 38:55.
30-39: 1, Sallie Nifong, 32:45; 2, Marcela Barrios, 36:31.
40-49: 1, Heather Underhill, 40:27.
50-59: 1, Christine Giampa, 31:53.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Jeremiah Belokur, 20:00; 2, Christopher Wood, 21:02; 3, David Garrison, 22:07.
8-and-under: None.
9-10: None.
11-12: None.
13-15: None.
16-19: None.
20-29: 1, Joshua Beil, 38:53.
30-39: 1, Jeremiah Belokur, 20:00; 2, Christopher Wood, 21:02; 3, Jason Peters, 29:16; 4, Josh Boudreau, 30:37; 5, Matthew Haggard, 36:29.
40-49: 1, David Garrison, 22:07.
50-59: None.
60-69: 1, Gary Davis, 26:17.
70-and-over: 1, Sterling Hudson, 37:57.
10K
Female
Overall: None.
19-and-under: None.
20-29: None.
30-39: None.
40-49: None.
50-59: None.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Ethan Sommers, 39:51; 2, Josh Winks, 46:06; 3, Allen Lee, 45:23.
19-and-under: 1, Ethan Sommers, 39:51.
20-29: 1, Josh Winks, 46:06; 2, Allen Lee, 45:23.
30-39: 1, Nick Wilson, 1:03:06.
40-49: None.
50-59: 1, Daniel Fischler Sr., 54:58.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.