GREENSBORO — Gavin Beaupre kept the Croatan streak alive with his selection to the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.
The Cougars have put a player in the prestigious boys soccer contest for three consecutive seasons.
Garrett Boucher and Eli Simonette played last season, and Travis Garner-McGraw suited up in 2021.
Garrett Bridgewater also participated in the game in 2014 to give Croatan five players in the last 10 years.
Paul Slater represented the program in 2018 as the coach.
Beaupre put together one of the best seasons in Croatan history in his senior campaign.
He set the program record for assists with 20 and posted the second-best seasons in team history with 27 goals and 74 points.
Beaupre tallied three hat tricks in a five-game stretch in the regular season with three goals apiece against Richlands, White Oak and Dixon. He had 12 goals in the five-game run.
In the 9-2 win over East-ern Alamance in the first round of the state playoffs, he accounted for five assists and two goals.
The Cougars went 15-5-2 overall with a trip to the regional semifinal of the 3A postseason.
They went 10-0 in the Coastal Conference to win their third straight league title and pushed their conference winning streak to 33 games.
Beaupre, who transferred away for his junior season, shined from the time he stepped on the pitch as a freshman, scoring eight goals in 21 games.
He helped Croatan be-come the first team in county history to capture a soccer state championship as a sophomore.
Beaupre put up a goal and assist in the 4-1 win over Hibriten in the state final.
The Cougars finished the year ranked No. 1 by Max-Preps among teams in all classifications and was the only N.C. High School Athletic Association soccer team to go undefeated with an 18-0 record.
The NCSCA East-West All-Star Game puts some of the top graduating seniors from the eastern half of North Carolina up against their counterparts from the western half of the state.
It is scheduled to be played July 18 at Macpherson Stadium in Browns Summit, just north of Greensboro.
The girls soccer game is set for 6 p.m. with the boys game following immediately after.
In order to be eligible, a graduating senior at a N.C. High School Athletic Association member school must be nominated by their head coach. The rosters are then decided by the all-star coaches.
Beaupre will be joined on the East team by some more local talent in Swansboro’s Steven Floyd and Jacksonville’s Jack Leary.
