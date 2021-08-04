MOREHEAD CITY — Numbers are heading in the wrong direction for the West Carteret football team, but the experience level is headed in the right direction.
The roster has been falling for a few years now after maxing out over 100 on the first official day of practice in 2016. Five years later, it’s about half that.
“We’ve got 54 out today, and we averaged about 36 this summer, and so we’re about 20 lower on both of those,” Daniel Barrow said Monday as he enters his seventh year as head coach. “I think it’s a mixture of COVID, and just a little bit of a trend. I know a lot of people struggled in the spring with their numbers.”
Barrow recalled that it took a number of years to build up from the usual first-day turnout of 60 to over 100, and so it will likely take another few years to build it back up, if that’s possible.
“Hopefully it will swing back the other way,” he said. “This is where we are now. We’ll be fine this year. We’re missing a dozen guys who will be out – half are in driver’s ed, the other half is out of town or something else. We’re expecting our number to be in the mid-60s.”
The Patriots do return 15 out of 22 starters from a team that surprised some folks with a 4-1 mark in the 3A Coastal Conference to finish runner-up to champion Havelock. West went 5-3 overall and advanced to the second round of the 3A state playoffs.
The biggest loss comes in the form of do-everything back C.J. Rocci, who totaled 841 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior.
“We’re going to start by trying to work in a lot of guys,” Barrow said. “It’s going to be a rotation thing, because some guys do some things well, some guys do other things well. We have depth at the skill positions. Eventually, in a couple of weeks, we’ll settle into a depth chart we feel comfortable with.”
The defense lost its top four tacklers in Ethan Chambers, Jaiden Rittenhouse, Travis Barbour and Gabe Goodrick, but that side of the ball looks solid.
The secondary was the strength of the outfit, and it remains so this season with the return of J.J. Montford, Spencer Maxwell and Javaris Miller for their senior campaigns. The secondary surrendered just three passing touchdowns in the spring during the coronavirus pandemic-amended schedule.
“They’ve looked good,” Barrow said. “They’re working hard. And our linebacker corps looks good, Shane Hester, Dalton Newman, Trey Piccini, those guys haven’t missed a day.”
On the other side of the ball, four receivers return, including Maxwell (215 yards, two touchdowns), Shane Graves (169 yards, one touchdown), and Miller (53 yards).
Montford, who had 100 yards and two touchdowns at receiver last season, is now at quarterback after the graduation of Ethan McLaughlin and Rittenhouse.
“J.J. has been out there working with the receivers, getting that consistency,” Barrow said. “They are getting their rhythm down, their timing. It’s progressing.”
And while the starting lineup is senior heavy, the future has arrived and looks pretty good with 19 freshmen showing up for offseason workouts.
“We’re excited about this younger group,” Barrow said. “With middle school not having sports last year, it was a big question mark. We had no idea what it was going to look like. We’ve been happy with the freshmen group. They’ve done a good job this summer and have gotten a lot better.”
West will take on Richlands and Jacksonville in scrimmages on Friday, Aug. 13 and then kick the season off the following Friday, Aug. 20 at home versus West Craven.
