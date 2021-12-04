MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret wrestling jumped its record to 3-1 on Wednesday with victories over Northside-Pinetown and Washington.
The Patriots blanked Northside 78-0 and toughed out a 54-26 win over Washington to move to 3-1 on the season.
West captured 13 of the matches against Northside with one match decided by double forfeit. Seven of the wins came via pin, with six a result of forfeit.
Skyler Oxford (120 pounds), Josh Figueredo (126), Nathan Hughes (145), Peyton Lindquist (170), Hiroki Cruz (195), Joshua Knipe (220) and Isaac McPherson (285) collected pins.
Of the 10 wrestled matches against Washington – there were four forfeits – the Patriots took six. They added three triumphs by forfeit, while the Pam Pack had two wins by pin, two by major decision and one by forfeit.
Oxford, Hughes, Cruz, Knipe and McPherson again gained wins by pin, and Braden Reynolds (138) also won by pin.
Here are results of the matches:
West Carteret 78, Northside 0
106 – Conner Craig (WC) win by forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Faithful Fulcher (N).
126 – Josh Figueredo (WC) pin Ashton Willard (N).
132 – Dylan Shirley (WC) win by forfeit.
138 – Braden Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.
145 – Nathan Hughes (WC) pin Ronan Lewis (N).
152 – Dysen Terrell (WC) win by forfeit.
160 – Jeremiyah Dixon (WC) win by forfeit.
170 – Peyton Lindquist (WC) pin Liam Paul (N).
182 – Cole Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.
195 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin Terry Columbus (N).
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin El Lee Roberts (N).
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) pin Keon Satterthwaite (N).
------------------
West Carteret 54, Washington 26
106 – Christian Price (W) maj. dec. Conner Craig (WC), 13-0.
113 – Sawyer Vosburgh (W) win by forfeit.
120 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Braxton Woolard (W).
126 – Donovan Bungard (WC) win by forfeit.
132 – Isaac Campbell (W) maj. dec. Dylan Shirley (WC), 9-1.
138 – Braden Reynolds (WC) pin Wyatt Campbell (W).
145 – Nathan Hughes (WC) pin Landon Jones (W).
152 – Bryant Smith (W) pin Dysen Terrell (WC).
160 – Bobby Silverthorne (W) pin Jeremiyah Dixon (WC).
170 – Cole Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.
182 – Peyton Lindquist (WC) win by forfeit.
195 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin Kahlil Rogers (W).
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Kisaiah Booth (W).
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) pin Naeem Andrews (W).
