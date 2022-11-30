Like most things, the fall run of sea mullet season seems a bit displaced to later in the season.
A few weeks ago, they showed up in the Beaufort shipping channel and slowly moved inward to the Beaufort Inlet and the Morehead City Turning Basin, followed by the far ends of our fishing piers and now finally to the Bogue Banks surf in good numbers and good size too. Better late than never!
This only “silent” member of the sciaenid (drum, croaker) family goes by many names – whiting, Virginia mullet, and of course, technically king fish that are found in three flavors: northern, southern and gulf. Northern kingfish have dark angular stripes and a long dorsal fin filament, southern have lighter stripes with no dorsal “thread fin” filament and the gulf are all silver in color, sporting a prominent lateral line, with big ones looking like puppy drum, sans the tail spot.
Sea mullet can be caught along the surf from the piers or just off the beaches from the spring into the late fall. From a boat, the hot spot is always the Dead Tree Hole (N 34 38.748, W 76 35.559) just south of Shackleford Banks toward the east end, and there are often gray trout to be caught there too. Other areas include Beaufort Inlet and the turning basin. In these deeper waters, weighted speck rigs like Sam’s Gitters tipped with fresh shrimp is the preferred terminal gear. In the spring and summer, sand fleas and bloodworms are a preferred bait. In the fall, fresh shrimp and various flavors of Fishbites are the go-to baits as sand fleas are hard, if not impossible, to find this late in the season. And boy are the bloodworms expensive.
Currently, there are no size or creel limits for sea mullet North Carolina, but fish in the pound range are not uncommon, with citation weight now at 2.0 pounds for sea mullet. To date, the state record sea mullet was landed by Ted Drinnon from Bogue Inlet Pier in 1971, tipping the scale at a hefty 3 pounds, 8 ounces. Wow!
I’m always looking for firsthand reports for how the fishing is going. Here are a few from our local guides that gives you a feeling of how the fishing is going for those that know where the fish are:
First, Capt. Lee Winkleman (Top Gun Fishing): “Gray trout are thick and a good class of fish at the Jetty. Sheepshead are strong with some very nice ones if you target them with fresh shrimp. Black drum are starting move in but not much size. Tons of small specks – not sure how I feel about tearing the lips out of 100 juveniles, so we switch to Sam Gitters after getting the boat limit of grays.”
Here is an interesting report from Capt. Jeff Cronk (Fish’n4life Charters) speaking of trout: “Caught nine 2-to 3-pounders today along with a mess of catfish.”
Wow, that shows us with trout and catfish together, the drought had pushed many trout way up the rivers and creeks due to the higher salinity than normal. By the way, there are still plenty of shrimp in the back creeks and up river too, so the trout and drum have plenty of food.
Finally, Capt. Rick Patterson (Cape Crusader): “I have been fishing and guiding the Crystal Coast area for over 20 years, and this is the most spike trout that I have ever seen this year. If this is an indication of the speckled trout numbers, the future looks very good.”
This being the case, the fall surf fishing had been muted this season, but we are now seeing a late push of sea mullet in the surf, along with puffers and black drum. I’ve finally seen good reports along Bogue Banks, from Pine Knoll Shores to Black Skimmer Road in Emerald Isle, which has been disappointing much of the season. There are a few speckled trout showing, but most have been juvenile spikes.
The other question is where are the slot red drum? We know some are at Cape Lookout Shoals and surf and up to Ocracoke, but not yet in the Bogue Banks surf to any degree. On the other hand, it looks like we’re having another good year for gray trout from Cape Lookout all the way in to the nearshore reefs and rocks into the Morehead City Port area.
---------------------
Now for some specifics for the piers:
Oceanana Pier reports lots of big puffers and small grays, and in the afternoon and evening, sea mullet. There were also some specks, mostly shorts.
This Monday morning, I stopped at Bogue Inlet Pier to get my water temperatures, and now that the pier is closed for business for the season, the fishing is really picking up. There have been nice runs of big puffers, lots of sea mullet, and the black drum have finally shown. On Monday, there were even some keeper specks to 2.5 pounds among the spikes, and yes, plenty of small flounder, sometime two-by-two. Spots? Who knows!
Seaview Pier reports BIG sea mullet, red and black drum, and puffers. The only trout they saw were small grays.
Surf City Pier reports speckled trout red drum and sea mullet.
Jolly Roger Pier reports sea mullet at night, along with some big spots in the dark, and after all those spikes, some big speckled trout finally starting to show the late last week.
Next week, I’ll give you the offseason status of the ocean fishing piers here on Bogue Banks and Topsail Island.
---------------------
Offshore, there are big wahoo and blackfin tuna when you can get there. It’s been a bumpy fall!
And closer in, there are several reports of bluefin tuna starting to make their presence known, mainly as runoffs.
BOGUS NOTES
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.
2) Log onto my website at www.ncoif.com. It’s now better than ever.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in “Sea Dunes,” just off Coast Guard Road., Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” (252-354-4905).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.