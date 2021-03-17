TOPSAIL — The Croatan boys lacrosse team fell to Topsail 17-5 Monday in the first round of the state playoffs.
The Cougars finished their season 5-6 overall after finishing 2-4 for third place in the Conference 2. They reached the playoffs as a No. 12 seed.
No. 5 Topsail (5-5) will move on to host No. 13 Chapel Hill (11-2) tonight. Chapel Hill defeated First Flight 8-2 in the first round.
The Cougars won five of their seven regular season matches, including back-to-back victories over Swansboro (4-6) on March 8 and March 1 and an 11-10 overtime win over J.H. Rose (5-5) on Feb. 20.
Leading scorer this season for the Cougars was Kiernan O’Connell with 17 goals and four assists. Gus McLellan tallied eight goals and two assists, Caden Barnett had seven goals and four assists, while Ethan Eifert scored four goals.
Goalie Jackson Griffing finished the season with 39 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.