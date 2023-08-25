OCEAN — The Croatan boys cross country team looked like a team ready to defend its 3A state championship last weekend at its home opener.
The Cougars dominated their Hwy 24 Light Up The Night 3,000-meter race that featured 20 teams.
They scored 47 points while First Flight was second with 114 and West Forsyth took third with 125. Heritage was next with 148, and West Carteret placed fifth with 211.
Croatan put four runners in the top 13 and five in the top 18.
Tyrese Cone won the 239-runner competition in a time of 9 minutes, 42 seconds.
Noah Guerrero claimed third in 9:58. Andrew Wahlgren took 12th in 10:20, followed by Matthew Quispe in 13th in 10:20. Cooper Stephens rounded out the top five Cougar runners, taking 18th in 10:39. Justin Wax grabbed 23rd in 10:42, while Trey Austin in 29th and Seth Nelson in 30th each followed in 10:47.
Jake Knight gave West Carteret its top finisher, earning the sixth spot in 10:05.
Teammate Chance McCubbin stopped the watch in 10:39 to take 19th. Riley Kay hit the line in 11:03 to place 41st. Carter Bass slotted in the 74th spot in 11:45 and Greyson Williams took 78th in 11:47. Nash Taylor took 108th in 12:18, followed by Josh Figueredo in 113th in 12:22 and Wade Phillips in 119th in 12:28.
Croatan took fifth in the girls meet with 103 points, followed by Swansboro in sixth with 168, Manteo in seventh with 173 and West in eighth with 199.
West Forsyth captured the 18-team event with 51 points, followed by First Flight with 79, Heritage with 87 and R.J. Reynolds with 100.
R.J. Reynolds’ Chandler Welsh earned a first-place time of 10:55 in the 185-runner race.
Cameran Ladd was the top Croatan finisher, taking 10th in 12:23.
Eliana Dettle claimed 21st in 12:37, followed by Lillian Beck, 25th, 12:48; Maisy Stephens, 27th, 12:52; and Kayla Hunt, 29th, 12:58. Sofia Biedenbach finished 44th in 13:45, Lexi Tripp took 57th in 14:11, and Faith Eilertson ended up 75th in 14:52.
Ryan Germain provided West with its top placer, securing 34th in 13:22.
Marlena Marson took 36th in 13:26, followed by Elaina Sherline, 39th, 13:31; Sophia Pennington, 49th, 13:53; Ansley Jones, 51st, 13:56; Sally King, 54th, 14:03; Gillam Parker, 64th, 14:24; and Makenna Mayo, 110th, 16:20.
Croatan swept its opening meet of the season at Fort Macon State Park.
The boys scored 36 points in the five-team competition to run away from Northern Nash with 47.
West finished third with 75, followed by White Oak with 96 and South Central with 120.
Cone claimed first in 17:15.
Guerrero took sixth in 19:11, followed by Wahlgren in seventh in 19:31 and Quispe in 19:33. Seth Nelson placed 14th in 20:55, and Braiden Kelsey slotted in the 23rd spot in 22:51.
West Carteret put two runners in the top three with Knight taking second in 18:18 and McCubbin in third in 18:33. Taylor finished 25th in 22:56.
Croatan toughed out a four-point win over West Carteret in the girls meet, posting 41 points to the Patriots’ 45.
Northern Nash stood third with 78, followed by South Central with 102 and White Oak with 104.
Ladd won the meet with a time of 22:45.
Stephens placed third in 23:14, and Beck claimed seventh in 25:03. Dettle toed the line in 25:45 to take 11th.
Germain was the top West finisher in fifth with a 24:44 clocking.
Jones took eighth in 25:19, followed by Marson in ninth in 25:30 and Sherline in 10th in 25:36. Parker ended up 13th in 26:37, followed by King in 14th in 26:59 and Anna Johnson in 16th in 28:37.
