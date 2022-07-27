WINSTON-SALEM — The Tarheel Cup Challenge was played at Maple Chase Country Club in Winston-Salem on July 15-17 and was the first one to take place since 2019 because of COVID-19 restrictions the last two years.
The Tarheel Cup is an East verses West all-star game played in a Ryder Cup style match between the top six senior high school boy and girl golfers from eastern North Carolina playing against the top six from western North Carolina.
Four golfers from Carteret County participated in this year’s event, including Jenna Rutledge who played at East Carteret High School, and Jacob Bradley and Shawn Benson who played at West Carteret High School. Don Griffin from Newport Middle School was the assistant coach for the East girls team.
The Tarheel Cup began on Friday, July 15 with a practice round, during which Rutledge sank a hole in one on the 175-yard hole No. 2. That night, there was a banquet where all the players and coaches were announced, as well as pairings for Saturday morning.
The young golfers played 18 holes of mixed-alternate-shot match play on Saturday. This means one boy and one girl from each team alternately hitting the ball, and each hole has a team who wins the hole, or the hole is halved. At the end of the 18 holes, whichever team wins the most holes scores one point for their team. At the end of alternate shot, the East team was winning 4-2.
Saturday afternoon brought mixed-four-ball, best-ball style play. Each player played their own ball, and whichever member of a team scored the lowest for the hole, the team wrote that score down. The team at the end of nine holes with the lowest score won a point. At the end of mixed-four-ball, East was still ahead, but the margin had narrowed to single point, 6½-5½.
Sunday morning play was individual match play. Each golfer played head-to-head match play against one member of the opposing team. There were 12 points up for grabs. The matches were incredibly close and exciting, noted Griffin. Each match went back and forth, and in the end, the West came out on top 13-11.
“It’s incredible to see the bond and relationships that were developed in just three days of competing with one another,” said Griffin. “The players and coaches had so much fun at the tournament. As a coach, to see so many passionate and talented players at the same time at this level is so much fun.”
The players from Carteret County will all continue playing golf in college. Rutledge and Bradley will both be attending Methodist University and be part of the Professional Golf Management Program. Benson will tee up for the University of Mount Olive.
As for Griffin, he will continue coaching the boys and girls programs at Newport Middle School, but will also be head coach of the East girls team for next year’s Tarheel Cup Challenge. Recruiting will take place throughout the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.