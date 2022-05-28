MOREHEAD CITY — The 5th annual Tri for Fun kids triathlon will be on Saturday, June 4 at the Sports Center in Morehead City.
Kids who are 5-15 years of age are encouraged to come out and swim-bike-run to the finish line during this family fun event. The swim will take place in the Sports Center Olympic outdoor pool, after which the bike and run will wind through the surrounding neighborhoods. There will be a pool party after the event.
All finishers will receive a medal, while the top female and male winners in four age divisions will win trophies. The four age divisions are 5-6, 7-8, 9-11 and 12-15. Age Distances are based on recommendations by USA Triathlon.
Tri for Fun empowers children of all abilities to have fun, learn new skills and feel confident being active. Support for kids with special needs includes a buddy system, strengths-based training program, course modifications and more. To access supports available for your child, contact Josh Stoufflet at joshuastoufflet@gmail.com.
To sign up for the race, go to https://www.trisignup.com/Race/NC/MoreheadCity/TriforFunJuniorTriathlon.
For more information, see www.moreheadsportscenter.com or call 726-7070.
