CARY — Croatan’s second regional championship in boys swimming looked much like its first.
A year after winning by 88 points, the Cougars took the 3A east title by 91.
The Cougars scored 373 points on Saturday at the Triangle Aquatic Center. West Carteret finished second with 282.
“All the kids brought their ‘A’ games,” Croatan coach Mikaela Worsinger said. “I knew based on the numbers beforehand that it looked like we could win by about 60, but a few relays go the other way and who knows.”
Ryan Simcic went 4-for-4 on the day.
He took gold in the 50-yard freestyle in 21.74 seconds and the 100-yard freestyle in 47.25.
Simcic joined Nathan Michalowicz, Gavin Pesko and Paul Padgett to help lead the 200-yard medley relay to a win in 1:41.13 and also teamed with Rylan Feimster, Matej Roth and Michalowicz in the 400-yard freestyle relay to take the victory in 3:20.48.
The Cougars’ depth showed in events like the 50-yard freestyle, the 100-yard backstroke and the 200-yard individual medley with three swimmers finishing in the top eight each time.
Padgett placed fourth in the 50 free in 22.73, followed by Roth in eighth in 23.99.
Pesko claimed second in the 200 individual medley in 2:14.33, followed by Jason Michalowicz in fifth with a time of 2:26.97.
“Jason wasn’t a contender going in, but he dropped 12 seconds and made it to states with time to spare,” Worsinger said. “He was seeded 15th. That’s the kind of meet it was for us. We had some major drops in times.”
Jason Michalowicz joined Feimster, Roth and Padgett to help lead the 200 freestyle relay to a win in 1:33.55.
Nathan Michalowicz earned the runner-up spot in the 100 backstroke in 57.15, followed by Feimster in 1:00.86 and Ryan Ferguson in eighth in 1:07.14.
“Ryan went from 18th to 8th, which was huge,” Worsinger. “You might see someone jump up three to four spots, but we saw significant jumps. We saw some amazing swims.”
Padgett finished third in the 100 butterfly, followed by Nathan Michalowicz in fourth in 57.57.
Aiden Pesko garnered sixth in the 200 freestyle in 1:56.96, followed by Feimster in eighth in 1:57.54.
Aiden Pesko took third in the 500 freestyle in 5:19.494, Gavin Pesko finished sixth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.34, Jackson Brooks took seventh in the 200 individual medley in 2:28.39, and Roth ended up eighth in the 100 freestyle in 53.40.
------------------
Croatan finished fourth in the girls meet with 167 points.
J.H. Rose won with 394 points, followed by West Brunswick with 230 and First Flight with 188.
Madison Bowen collected two gold medals.
She timed in at 1:55.04 in the 200-yard freestyle and clocked in at 5:09.76 in the 500 freestyle.
Bowen joined Josie Klaumann, Emma Kimzey and Sophia Monica to help lead the 200 freestyle relay to a fifth-place time of 1:52.10.
Falon McCabe won the 100 freestyle in 58.63 and placed sixth in the 200 freestyle in 2:11.69. She joined Mackenzie Sampson, Karly Futral and Klaumann in the 400 freestyle relay to pace the team to a fifth-place clocking of 4:21.14.
“Madison had a great meet,” Worsinger said. “She crushed the 500 and 200. And Falon had never put up a sub-minute before conference a week ago, and now she’s at 58 in the 100 free.”
Monica posted a pair of sixth-place finishes, timing in at 26.90 in the 50 freestyle and 1:19.25 in the 100 breaststroke.
WEST CARTERET
The Patriots jumped up a spot after taking third last season in the boys regional.
They tallied 282 points to finish second.
South Brunswick was third with 217 points, fo-lowed by First Flight with 197 and Swansboro in fifth with 146.
Cameron Johnson won the 500-yard freestyle in 4:56.09 and earned the runner-up spot in the 200 freestyle in 1:48.06.
He also joined Colton Ellis, Cooper Law and Sam Johnson to help lead the 200 medley relay to a second-place clocking of 1:42.49. The same quartet took second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:28.25.
Kai Taylor gave West its other win with a time of 2:14.32 in the 200 individual medley.
Sam Johnson claimed third in the freestyle in 22.62, followed by Law in seventh in 23.50. Johnson added another third in the 100 freestyle in 49.56.
The Patriots registered two other third-place finishes.
Sam Suggs, Braxton Morris, Law and Taylor took third in the 200 free-style relay in 1:36.99, and Ellis placed third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.85.
Morris and Ellis also qualified for the state meet in diving, with Morris taking second with a score of 177.85 on 11 dives and Ellis taking third with 144.65.
Ellis finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.28, and Morris finished fifth in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.14.
------------------
The Patriots took 10th in the girls meet with 92 points.
Ashlyn Lewis gave the team its best finish, taking second in the 50-yard free-style in 26.45. She also placed seventh in the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.48.
Lewis linked up with Chloe Avon, Hadley Starling and Sophia Pennington to give the 200 freestyle relay an eighth-place time of 1:54.20, and teamed up with Abby Stoll, Sophia Pennington and Avon in the 200 medley relay to take ninth in 2:15.10.
Avon finished seventh in the 100 freestyle in 1:01.16 and took ninth in the 50 freestyle in 27.21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.