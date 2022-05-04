This is Teacher Appreciation Week, and teachers need our appreciation more than ever.
Just ask them.
These last two years have been the hardest of their careers.
Teaching was always a difficult endeavor. The coronavirus pandemic has increased that difficulty exponentially.
There was a national teacher shortage prior to 2020, and the pandemic has only exacerbated it.
A staggering 55 percent of educators are thinking about leaving the profession earlier than they had planned, according to a National Education Association survey released in February.
Public school teachers in particular are desperately in need of appreciation these days because a tide of criticism can be seen rising against them.
There is a group of people out there accusing them of teaching an academic concept that is taught only in law schools. School librarians are also under fire for the books on their shelves.
Turn on your TV, or click on to social media, and you will find someone criticizing public school teachers.
Last week, Fox News’ Lisa Kennedy said “... where we rethink whether or not we have public schools ...” and “... maybe we should not have the government involved in education at all ...”
This past weekend, Kirk Cameron posted a video on social media, saying “In my opinion, the public school system has become public enemy number one.”
To their credit, public schools have their problems.
Many studies have shown private school students have better test scores than public school students.
Many studies have also shown that those test scores are more likely a result of two-parent homes made up of higher-income and higher-educated parents. Those students are already at an advantage before they ever step on a private-school campus.
This is seen in how low-income students who use vouchers to attend private schools are somewhat less successful than those who attend without vouchers.
This is no knock on private-school education. It’s the best option for some.
But if it’s so great, why don’t more people take advantage of it?
According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, 50.7 million students attend public school while 5.7 million students are enrolled in private school.
Private schools have created a product and 90 percent of the country has said, “thanks, but no thanks.”
There can be a lack of diversity and extracurricular activities at some private schools, but it’s likely the cost that proves prohibitive.
The average annual tuition for private K-12 schools is $12,350, according to EducationData.org.
An ideal price point should maximize profitability for the seller in a capitalist society, but apparently most private schools haven’t found that price.
Speaking of money, perhaps public schools would be better if we actually funded them.
In the United States, education spending falls short of benchmarks set by international organizations such as UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), of which the U.S. is a member. The nation puts 11.6% of public funding toward education, well below the international standard 15%.
In terms of a percentage of its gross domestic product (GDP), the United States ranks 12th among OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) members in spending on elementary education.
At 4.96%, the United States spends a smaller percentage of its GDP on education than other developed nations, which average 5.59% of GDP in educational spending.
In terms of early childhood education, the United States is one of six countries that do not report any educational spending.
It’s now become an annual tradition for our country’s teachers to pay for their own supplies.
A June 2021 survey by AdoptAClassroom.org, the national nonprofit that provides funding for U.S. teachers and schools, found that teachers spent an average of $750 of their own money to purchase school supplies during the 2020-2021 school year, with 30% of teachers spending $1,000 or more on school supplies each year. Teacher spending has increased 25% since the organization began surveying teachers in 2015.
And let’s not get started on teacher pay or their schedules.
Teachers are paid less than other college graduates. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the teacher pay penalty – the percentage difference between teachers and other college-educated workers – is almost 19%.
Those who double as coaches are often paid in cents per hour due to their long hours and paltry supplements. On any given night, you can find teachers not only coaching, but volunteering at the ticket booth and concession stand at games.
Maybe if we invested in teachers like they invest in their students, there would be less griping about teachers and more appreciation for them.
Do yourself a favor and check out #IfWeAppreciatedTeachers on social media this week. You might learn something.
And do this as well: think of a teacher who impacted you, or changed your life. Find their email, phone number or Facebook page, and write them a letter, call them, or send them a message. They deserve it.
