KINSTON — The Croatan boys basketball team was holding its own in the second quarter Tuesday night versus perennial power Kinston.
Brent Eilertson hit a three-pointer with 5:26 to go in the frame to bring his team to within seven points at 27-20.
Unfortunately for the Cougars (0-2), the Vikings (1-0) closed the frame on a 19-0 run to enter halftime with a 26-point advantage.
The third quarter didn’t go any better as Kinston outscored the visitors 29-9 on its way to an 82-31 home-opening win.
The Vikings hit the 40-point, running clock mercy rule with three minutes to go in the third quarter by making the score 67-26.
Eilertson led his team with 14 points. Teammates Jacob Graybil and Luke Green each scored four.
Kinston had 11 players enter numbers in the scorebook, led by Jeremy’s Dixon’s 16 points. Ty Drake added 11, and Dontae Ellis contributed 10.
Croatan will be busy next week on the road, visiting East Duplin (0-0) on Tuesday, Pamlico (1-1) on Wednesday, and Washington (1-0) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Croatan................................. 14 6 9 2 - 31
Kinston................................. 25 21 29 7 - 82
CROATAN (31) – Eilertson 14, Graybil 4, Green 4, Bellamy 3, Cardona 2, Jones 2, Wilson 2.
KINSTON (82) – Dixon 16, Drake 11, Ellis 10, Smith 9, Cobb 8, Canady 6, Williams 6, Clark 6, Harris 4, Patterson 3, Jones 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.