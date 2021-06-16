BEAUFORT — Ashlyn Guthrie was named the N.C. Softball Coaches Association District 2 1A Player of the Year.
The East Carteret junior first baseman helped her team finish second in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with a 11-3 mark with a fantastic season at the plate.
She hit .615 with 27 RBIs, 23 runs, 12 doubles, four triples and a homer. Guthrie also had a .661 on-base percentage and slugged 1.057.
Two teammates were named to the all-district team, including pitcher Anna Gillikin and third baseman Stella Bradford.
District 2 includes Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico,
Pender, Samson, Wayne counties.
